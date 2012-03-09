* Crude prices up on day and week; gold up in tandem with
oil
* Copper aided by China data pointing to likely easing
* Soybeans hit 5-1/2 month high before profit-taking
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 9 Oil rose for a third
straight day on Friday despite a strong dollar as
positive U.S. jobs data inspired hopes for more energy demand,
and soybeans surged, briefly hitting 5-1/2 month highs on
lower-than-expected crop forecasts.
Solid growth in American employment for a third month in a
row indicated less need for monetary stimulus from the Federal
Reserve, helping the dollar notch its biggest gain
against the euro since January. U.S. stocks also
rallied, to near 4-year highs.
A strong dollar is usually a negative for commodities as it
eases upward pressure on prices.
But Friday's session in oil, grains and metals were
influenced more by optimism that the U.S. economy could pull
away from other struggling regions of the world. That could
boost demand for raw materials, given the relative size of U.S.
consumption versus other nations, analysts say.
"The (U.S.) economy, while nowhere near fully healed, has
enough momentum to move forward on its own and seems to be
gaining strength," said Megan Ellis, economist at John Hancock
Financial Services in Boston.
Even gold, which traded in opposite direction to the dollar
at one time, rose with oil and other commodities. The spot price
of gold, which tracks trades in bullion was up almost 1
percent on the day, hovering at $1,710 an ounce.
"Gold is showing a lot of resiliency," James Steel,
precious metals analyst at HSBC in New York, said, attributing
it partly to "firm oil prices".
Crude oil was headed for a weekly gain after a three-day
rally made up for Tuesday's price tumble caused by worries over
Greece debt and shaky European economic data.
U.S. crude was up nearly 1 percent for both the
session and week, hovering at above $107 a barrel.
London's Brent rose 0.4 percent on the day and nearly 2
percent on the week, trading at above $125.
In copper, aside from the growing confidence over the U.S.
economy, investors were heartened by data indicating that China
may soon be resorting to monetary easing that could work up
demand for the base metal.
China is the world's top consumer for copper, accounting for
as much as 40 percent of total demand.
China's annual consumer inflation slowed sharply to a
20-month low at 3.2 percent in February, and factory output and
retail sales also cooled more than forecast, giving policymakers
ample room to further loosen monetary policy to support flagging
growth.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
closed at $8,490, up almost 2 percent from a close of $8,330 on
Thursday. For the week, however, it was down nearly 1 percent,
after accounting for Tuesday's tumble of 2.5 percent.
Soybean prices rose to their highest level in 5-1/2 months
on lower-than-expected South American crop estimates, before
turning lower on profit-taking.
Dry weather reduced the soy crop in Brazil, the world's No.
1 exporter, by 9 percent in three months and the crop in
Argentina by 11 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
on Friday. The cuts in crop estimates by the USDA were much
larger than traders had expected.
May soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade were down
0.6 percent on the day and flat for the week, trading at above
$13.32 a bushel. Its peak for Friday was $13.35-1/2 -- a high
since Sept. 21.
Aside from profit-taking, soy was also pressured down by
"spreading activity" in grains, which meant traders selling
soybeans to buy corn and wheat.
May corn was up 1 percent on the day and down 2 percent on
the week, hovering above $6.42 a bushel. May wheat rose 1
percent for the session but was headed for a 5 percent drop on
the week, trading at around $6.40 a bushel.
Prices at 1:53 p.m. EST (1853 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US crude 107.28 0.70 0.7% 8.6%
Brent crude 125.71 0.27 0.2% 17.1%
Natural gas 2.306 0.034 1.5% -22.9%
US gold 1711.40 12.70 0.8% 9.2%
Gold 1710.76 11.46 0.7% 9.4%
US Copper 386.20 7.05 1.9% 12.4%
LME Copper 8493.00 163.00 2.0% 11.8%
Dollar 79.993 0.854 1.1% -0.2%
CRB 317.310 1.270 0.4% 3.9%
US corn 652.00 7.00 1.1% 0.9%
US soybeans 1325.50 -7.00 -0.5% 10.6%
US wheat 634.25 3.75 0.6% -2.8%
US Coffee 185.95 -3.45 -1.8% -18.5%
US Cocoa 2391.00 -4.00 -0.2% 13.4%
US Sugar 23.62 -0.34 -1.4% 1.7%
US silver 34.265 0.434 1.3% 22.7%
US platinum 1686.00 29.30 1.8% 20.0%
US palladium 709.80 10.35 1.5% 8.2%
(Editing by David Gregorio)