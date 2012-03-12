(Updates with closing prices)

* Dollar's run-up softens case for US stimulus

* Oil snaps 3-day gain; gold, copper also slip

* Arabica coffee at 17-month lows

* Corn up nearly 3 pct, extending Friday run

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, March 12 Oil snapped a three-day run-up on Monday and metals prices fell too as the dollar rallied on the notion that a recovering U.S. economy will get less stimulus money than initially thought.

The dollar remained at a near one-month high against the euro after touching its highest in nearly seven weeks against a basket of currencies. A strong dollar poses a deflationary environment, pressuring prices of commodities such as oil, metals and grains.

Crude oil fell more than 1 percent at one point before trimming losses toward the close. While the dollar was partly to blame for the drop in oil, the market were also weighed down by slowing economic growth in Europe and China.

Copper futures fell about half a percent in New York and London.

Spot gold, which tracks trades in bullion, fell 0.7 percent to below $1,700 per ounce as investors kept a sharp ear out for hints of monetary easing ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting beginning Tuesday.

Despite encouraging U.S. jobs data suggesting recovery, the Fed is expected to undertake a large stimulus program this year like in 2010 to aid economic growth. But the amount of dollars involved is likely to be less than initially thought, according to primary dealers or the large financial institutions that do business directly with the Fed.

The median of forecasts from 12 primary dealers is for a new round of quantitative easing to total $525 billion, compared with 11 dealers' median forecast for $600 billion in stimulus, in a similar poll conducted in early February.

Brent crude oil in London closed down 64 cents at $125.34 a barrel, after falling as much as $1.78. U.S. crude settled down $1.06 at $106.34 a barrel, versus an earlier decline of more than $2.

"Investors are beginning to feel that the oil price has reached its upper limit and are taking profits while they can," said Carsten Fritsch, commodity analyst at Commerzbank.

"With less emphasis on Iran and the Middle East, the focus is shifting back on to the fundamentals of oil supply and demand," Fritsch added.

Tension between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear program has raised fears this year of a disruption to oil supplies from the Middle East. But talks on the dispute are due to start soon, calming fears of an immediate crisis.

China's export data released over the weekend showed a record monthly trade deficit for February, adding to worries about easing inflation, softer retail sales and lower industrial output than expected in the world's second largest economy.

There is little relief across Europe too, with eurozone economies either on the decline or stalling.

On the agricultural front, arabica coffee futures slid to a 17-month low, extending a prolonged downward trend as prospects of a record crop in 2012/13 weighed on prices. Arabica for May delivery in New York fell 0.7 percent to $1.8485 per lb.

Corn futures bucked the trend, climbing for a second straight session on tight supplies of grain harvested last autumn. Benchmark corn for May delivery in Chicago rose 2.7 percent to $6.71-1/2 per bushel.

Prices at 3:20 p.m. EDT (1920 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 106.48 -0.92 -0.9% 7.7% Brent crude 125.44 -0.54 -0.4% 16.8% Natural gas 2.269 -0.055 -2.4% -24.1% US gold 1699.80 -11.70 -0.7% 8.5% Gold 1700.90 -7.13 -0.4% 8.8% US Copper 383.75 -2.10 -0.5% 11.7%

Dollar 79.873 -0.170 -0.2% -0.4% CRB 315.990 -1.620 -0.5% 3.5% US corn 671.50 17.50 2.7% 3.9% US soybeans 1330.50 -1.25 -0.1% 11.0% US wheat 652.75 14.00 2.2% 0.0% US Coffee 184.85 -1.35 -0.7% -19.0% US Cocoa 2383.00 -27.00 -1.1% 13.0% US Sugar 23.77 0.11 0.5% 2.3% US silver 33.413 -0.799 -2.3% 19.7% US platinum 1695.70 10.80 0.6% 20.7% US palladium 704.25 -5.70 -0.8% 7.3% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Lisa Shumaker)