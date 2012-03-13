* CRB up nearly half a percent, awaiting Fed

* Oil, gold rise with most key markets

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, March 13 Commodity prices rose broadly on Tuesday despite a stronger dollar, as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to indicate the likelihood of a new round of U.S. monetary easing.

The Fed is expected issue its policy statement at about 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815) , with investors keenly awaiting hints on a multi-billion dollar economic stimulus program.

Some expect the Fed to undertake a stimulus as large as $525 billion this year. A $600 billion stimulus package in 2010 gave a major boost to commodity prices.

But others think a recovering U.S. economy will keep the central bank from announcing another round of easing.

U.S. retail sales in February posted their largest gain in five months, data on Tuesday showed, as Americans snapped up motor vehicles and bought a range of goods even as they paid more for gasoline.

The retail sales data followed Friday's strong employment report showing February was the third straight month that the U.S. labor market has shown solid growth.

The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies for a second day in a row, making dollar-denominated commodities costlier for international buyers.

Yet, prices of most commodities, including oil and gold, were up. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB index posted a quarter percent gain by noon.

U.S. crude oil was up 0.6 percent, or 64 cents, at $106.98 a barrel.

Gold prices turned positive after being lower early, trading at around the key $1,700 an ounce level.

Prices at 12:07 p.m. EDT (1607 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US crude 107.02 0.68 0.7% 8.3% Brent crude 126.32 0.98 0.8% 17.6% Natural gas 2.210 -0.059 -2.6% -26.1% US gold 1698.80 -1.00 -0.1% 8.4% Gold 1698.00 -1.05 -0.1% 8.6% US Copper 390.85 7.10 1.9% 13.8% LME Copper 8593.00 148.00 1.8% 13.1% Dollar 79.996 0.106 0.1% -0.2% CRB 317.390 1.410 0.5% 4.0% US corn 671.00 -0.50 -0.1% 3.8% US soybeans 1351.75 21.25 1.6% 12.8% US wheat 652.00 -0.75 -0.1% -0.1% US Coffee 185.70 0.80 0.5% -18.6% US Cocoa 2384.00 1.00 0.0% 13.0% US Sugar 23.97 0.20 0.8% 3.2% US silver 33.635 0.222 0.7% 20.5% US platinum 1698.90 3.20 0.2% 20.9% US palladium 702.50 -1.75 -0.3% 7.1%