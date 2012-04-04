* US crude oil stockpiles surge to 9-month highs
* Gold down 3 pct, hits 3-month low
* Copper and wheat also down 3 pct; oil down 2 pct
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 4 Commodities fell across the
board on Wednesday, with a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles
pressuring oil and as investors worried about the demand outlook
for raw materials if there is no U.S. monetary stimulus this
year.
U.S. gold, copper and wheat futures tumbled about 3 percent
each, a day after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its
March meeting that give investors less hope that the Fed would
embark on a new round of government bond buying.
The dashed expectations for a third round of quantitative
easing -- or QE3 -- pushed the dollar to a three-week high
against the euro, weighing on commodities priced in the
U.S. currency.
"What we're seeing this morning is the aftermath of the
release of the Fed minutes tempering hopes of a QE for now,
pushing the dollar stronger and oil down," said Olivier Jakob at
energy consultants Petromatrix.
Oil prices fell more than 2 percent after the U.S. Energy
Information Administration shocked investors with data showing
U.S. crude stockpiles at nine-month highs. London's Brent crude
oil ended at $122.34 a barrel, down $2.52 for its
biggest decline in a month.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
settled down nearly 2 percent, for its largest one-day drop
since Dec. 15. (link.reuters.com/qyc57s)
Gold was among the biggest losers on the CRB. The
most-active U.S. futures contract for gold, June, settled
down $57.90 at $1,641.10 an ounce. It also touched a three-month
low at $1,613.
Benchmark copper futures in London sank $265 -- its
most in nearly two months -- to close at $8,350 a tonne.
Forecasts for good crop weather in the U.S. Plains added to
the drag on agricultural markets, particularly wheat.
Front-month wheat in Chicago trade finished down 18-3/4
cents at $6.39-1/4 a bushel.
Prices at 4:13 p.m. EDT (2013 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 102.09 -1.92 -1.9% 3.3%
Brent crude 122.55 -2.31 -1.9% 14.1%
Natural gas 2.141 -0.046 -2.1% -28.4%
US gold 1614.10 -57.90 -3.5% 3.0%
Gold 1619.45 -25.63 -1.6% 3.5%
US Copper 379.05 -12.85 -3.3% 10.3%
Dollar 79.752 0.270 0.3% -0.5%
CRB 304.960 -5.790 -1.9% -0.1%
US corn 656.75 -1.50 -0.2% 1.6%
US soybeans 1419.50 2.75 0.2% 18.4%
US wheat 639.25 -18.75 -2.9% -2.1%
US Coffee 184.75 -0.60 -0.3% -19.0%
US Cocoa 2083.00 -60.00 -2.8% -1.2%
US Sugar 24.42 0.17 0.7% 5.1%
US silver 31.044 -2.221 -6.7% 11.2%
US platinum 1598.60 -61.90 -3.7% 13.8%
US palladium 632.75 -26.85 -4.1% -3.6%
(Editing by David Gregorio)