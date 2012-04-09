* Many markets lower as US jobs data disappoint

* Revived Iran nuclear talks put more pressure on oil

* China's slowing metals imports drag on copper

* Gold bucks trend as investors hope again for US easing

NEW YORK, April 9 Oil prices fell on Monday as revived talks on Iran's nuclear program eased fears of supply disruptions, while other commodities slipped as slowing U.S. jobs growth raised doubts about demand in the No. 1 economy.

Copper prices slid on indications that top buyer China will be importing less of the metal amid a slowing economy.

On the agricultural side, corn futures ended lower on liquidation ahead of key crop data from the U.S. government.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index was down a .5 percent from Thursday -- the last trading day for U.S. markets before the Good Friday holiday.

Gold bucked the broadly lower trend in commodities after disappointing U.S. jobs data last week revived speculation that the Federal Reserve might try to stimulate the U.S. economy . The data showed jobs growth slowed to 120,000 in March, well below expectations and the smallest increase since October.

A new Federal Reserve stimulus could prompt inflation. Investors often buy gold during inflationary times.

"In the next few months, the market will not only begin to price in the Fed's sustained policy but will price in for further monetary action," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of the TEAM Asset Strategy Fund.

Benchmark Brent crude oil in London fell 76 cents to settle at $122.67 a barrel, having dropped as low as $121.02 and under the market's 50-day moving average of $121.60.

U.S. crude oil finished down 85 cents at $102.46 a barrel, after testing below the 100-day moving average of $101.61. Prices at 5:22 p.m. EST (2122 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 102.15 -1.16 -1.1% 3.4% Brent crude 122.62 -0.81 -0.7% 14.2% Natural gas 2.107 0.018 0.9% -29.5% US gold 1643.90 13.80 0.8% 4.9% Gold 1639.80 9.58 0.6% 4.9% US Copper 372.00 -7.55 -2.0% 8.3%

#VALUE! Dollar 79.794 -0.093 -0.1% -0.5% CRB 304.820 -1.660 -0.5% -0.2% US corn 649.00 -9.25 -1.4% 0.4% US soybeans 1431.00 -3.00 -0.2% 19.4% US wheat 643.00 4.50 0.7% -1.5% US Coffee 178.05 -4.95 -2.7% -22.0% US Cocoa 2108.00 23.00 1.1% 0.0% US Sugar 24.43 -0.15 -0.6% 5.2% US silver 31.524 -0.206 -0.6% 12.9% US platinum 1618.20 10.60 0.7% 15.2% US palladium 643.80 -1.00 -0.2% -1.9% (Reporting by Barani Krishnan)