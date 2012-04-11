* Crude oil up on big EIA fuel stocks decline
* Gold dips after 4-day rally; QE3 doubts, euro limit break
* Copper holds near 3-mth low; short-covering lifts cotton
* CRB Index bounces from Tuesday's 3-1/2 month low
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, April 11 Oil markets rebounded from two
days of losses o n W ednesday as U.S. government data showed a
steeper-than-expected drop in domestic fuel stocks, while gold
dipped after a four-session rally and copper steadied near a
three-month low.
Cotton climbed nearly 2 percent in a short-covering rally a
day after the U.S. government forecast record-high global cotton
stocks, and cocoa and coffee rose in reaction to a strong
earthquake off Indonesia that triggered tsunami warnings in the
world's No. 3 coffee producer.
Grains were modestly higher, helped by a weaker dollar and
worries about cold weather in the U.S. wheat belt, and soybeans
eased for a third straight day as investors cashed in long
positions after prices hit a seven-month peak a day earlier.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
rose 0.55 percent to 302.10 points after settling a day earlier
at 300.45, the lowest since Dec. 20.
Oil markets firmed, despite a 2.8-million-barrel increase in
U.S. crude oils stocks last week that topped trade expectations,
as the Energy Information Administration reported a sharp drop
in U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks in a weekly report. EIA
also reported a drop in crude imports.
"The large refined product drawdowns and decline in crude
oil imports combined to produce a bullish report," said John
Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Benchmark ICE Brent crude in London settled 30 cents
higher at $120.18 a barrel, rebounding from a Tuesday's steep
drop that was the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14.
U.S. crude, which dominates the CRB Index, closed at
$102.70 a barrel, gaining $1.68 from Tuesday's eight-week low
and narrowing Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R to
$17.48, from $18.86 on Tuesday.
GOLD SLIPS, COPPER HOLDS
Gold eased after a four-session rally, although losses were
tempered by a stronger euro and a bullish price outlook from
metals consultancy GFMS.
"The market tone is a bit better, but we have had a bit of
risk-back-on in the last day or two. So, I think that is hurting
gold somewhat," said Peter Buchanan, senior economist at CIBC
World Markets in Toronto.
Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,657.16 an ounce
by 3:09 EDT (1909 GMT). U.S. June gold futures finished
40 cents lower at $1,660.30 per ounce.
Copper steadied near a three-month low around $8,000 a tonne
after tumbling 4 percent the previous day and traders warned
that worries of slowing U.S. and Chinese growth could continue
to weigh on the base metal.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper fell
as low as $8,018.00 a tonne, its cheapest since Jan. 16, before
recovering to end the day up $4 at $8,040. In New York, the May
COMEX contract shed 1.05 cents to settle at $3.6395 per
lb after dealing from a 3-month trough at $3.6305 to $3.6730.
COTTON RALLIES
Cotton spiked as much as 3.2 percent and breached its
100-day moving average as investors covered short positions. The
benchmark ICE May contract settled 1.8 percent higher at
91.38 cents per lb after peaking at 92.62 in the biggest daily
rise since March 5.
Cocoa futures bounced from a three-month low and coffee
rallied in what some called a knee-jerk reaction to news of a
strong earthquake and tsunami warnings off Indonesia, the
world's No. 3 producer and a key arabica and robusta grower.
U.S. soybeans slipped a half percent on profit-taking a day
after prices hit seven-month highs, while corn posted tepid
gains. Wheat firmed on worries of a cold snap in the U.S. Plains
that threatened to damage newly sown spring wheat and maturing
winter wheat.
Prices at 4:00 p.m. EST (2100 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 102.57 1.55 1.5% 3.8%
Brent crude 119.97 0.09 0.1% 11.7%
Natural gas 1.984 -0.047 -2.3% -33.6%
US gold 1660.30 -0.40 0.0% 6.0%
Gold 1658.55 -1.30 -0.1% 6.1%
US Copper 363.95 -1.05 -0.3% 5.9%
LME Copper 8040.15 10.15 0.1% 5.8%
Dollar 79.748 -0.143 -0.2% -0.5%
CRB 302.100 1.650 0.6% -1.0%
US corn 636.00 1.25 0.2% -1.6%
US soybeans 1422.00 -4.00 -0.3% 18.6%
US wheat 628.00 2.25 0.4% -3.8%
US Coffee 180.65 2.50 1.4% -20.8%
US Cocoa 2103.00 39.00 1.9% -0.3%
US Sugar 23.95 0.08 0.3% 3.1%
US silver 31.521 -0.158 -0.5% 12.9%
US platinum 1584.30 -9.40 -0.6% 12.8%
US palladium 636.60 -0.25 0.0% -3.0%
