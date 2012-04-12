* Weak dollar, bets on bullish China GDP boost markets
* CRB's 19 markets up with nickel in lead, natgas rises too
* US crude oil closes up 1 percent
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 12 All 19 commodities in a major
index posted gains o n T hursday, as expectations of strong
first-quarter growth data for China boosted prices of raw
materials that depend largely on consumption by the world's No.
2 economy.
Every component of the Thomson Reuters Jefferies-CRB rose on
bets that China's quarterly gross domestic product data, due on
F riday, will exceed forecasts. The CRB settled up 1.2 percent,
its biggest gain since April 2. (CRB graphic:
link.reuters.com/wad67s )
Fourteen commodities on the index rose by at least 1
percent, led by nickel, the biggest gainer for the day
at 4 percent. Even natural gas, rose off 10-year
lows to finish in positive territory.
Aside from the optimism over China, the weaker dollar
and rally in U.S. stocks were other reasons for the broad
rise in commodities.
The dollar fell its most against the euro since March
23 on disappointing U.S. job indicators, prompting an adjustment
in raw materials priced in the greenback. A successful Italian
bond auction also boosted the euro.
U.S. crude oil, the CRB's main component, settled up
nearly 1 percent, or 94 cents, at $103.64 a barrel. It briefly
topped the 50-day moving average in intraday trade before profit
taking eroded gains late in the session.
London's Brent crude, a more important benchmark for
oil markets, settled up $1.53 at $121.71 a barrel. Brent is not
quoted on the CRB.
"Today's gains in crude stem from the strong gains in
equities and the weakening of the dollar that raised investor
appetite for oil and other commodities," said Chris Dillaman,
analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
First-time filings for unemployment insurance in the United
States unexpectedly rose last week, hitting their highest since
January and weighing on the dollar.
Prices at 4:51 p.m. EDT (2051 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 103.71 1.01 1.0% 4.9%
Brent crude 121.85 1.67 1.4% 13.5%
Natural gas 1.983 -0.001 -0.1% -33.7%
US gold 1685.00 20.20 1.2% 7.5%
Gold 1675.19 17.74 1.1% 7.1%
US Copper 372.05 8.10 2.2% 8.3%
Dollar 79.325 -0.470 -0.6% -1.1%
CRB 305.610 3.510 1.2% 0.1%
US corn 637.50 1.50 0.2% -1.4%
US soybeans 1441.00 19.00 1.3% 20.2%
US wheat 639.25 11.25 1.8% -2.1%
US Coffee 182.90 2.25 1.2% -19.9%
US Cocoa 2160.00 57.00 2.7% 2.4%
US Sugar 24.22 0.27 1.1% 4.3%
US silver 32.525 1.004 3.2% 16.5%
US platinum 1606.00 21.70 1.4% 14.3%
US palladium 653.10 16.50 2.6% -0.5%
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)