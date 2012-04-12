* Weak dollar, bets on bullish China GDP boost markets

* CRB's 19 markets up with nickel in lead, natgas rises too

* US crude oil closes up 1 percent

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, April 12 All 19 commodities in a major index posted gains o n T hursday, as expectations of strong first-quarter growth data for China boosted prices of raw materials that depend largely on consumption by the world's No. 2 economy.

Every component of the Thomson Reuters Jefferies-CRB rose on bets that China's quarterly gross domestic product data, due on F riday, will exceed forecasts. The CRB settled up 1.2 percent, its biggest gain since April 2. (CRB graphic: link.reuters.com/wad67s )

Fourteen commodities on the index rose by at least 1 percent, led by nickel, the biggest gainer for the day at 4 percent. Even natural gas, rose off 10-year lows to finish in positive territory.

Aside from the optimism over China, the weaker dollar and rally in U.S. stocks were other reasons for the broad rise in commodities.

The dollar fell its most against the euro since March 23 on disappointing U.S. job indicators, prompting an adjustment in raw materials priced in the greenback. A successful Italian bond auction also boosted the euro.

U.S. crude oil, the CRB's main component, settled up nearly 1 percent, or 94 cents, at $103.64 a barrel. It briefly topped the 50-day moving average in intraday trade before profit taking eroded gains late in the session.

London's Brent crude, a more important benchmark for oil markets, settled up $1.53 at $121.71 a barrel. Brent is not quoted on the CRB.

"Today's gains in crude stem from the strong gains in equities and the weakening of the dollar that raised investor appetite for oil and other commodities," said Chris Dillaman, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

First-time filings for unemployment insurance in the United States unexpectedly rose last week, hitting their highest since January and weighing on the dollar. Prices at 4:51 p.m. EDT (2051 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 103.71 1.01 1.0% 4.9% Brent crude 121.85 1.67 1.4% 13.5% Natural gas 1.983 -0.001 -0.1% -33.7% US gold 1685.00 20.20 1.2% 7.5% Gold 1675.19 17.74 1.1% 7.1% US Copper 372.05 8.10 2.2% 8.3%

Dollar 79.325 -0.470 -0.6% -1.1% CRB 305.610 3.510 1.2% 0.1% US corn 637.50 1.50 0.2% -1.4% US soybeans 1441.00 19.00 1.3% 20.2% US wheat 639.25 11.25 1.8% -2.1% US Coffee 182.90 2.25 1.2% -19.9% US Cocoa 2160.00 57.00 2.7% 2.4% US Sugar 24.22 0.27 1.1% 4.3% US silver 32.525 1.004 3.2% 16.5% US platinum 1606.00 21.70 1.4% 14.3% US palladium 653.10 16.50 2.6% -0.5% (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)