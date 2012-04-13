* China GDP weaker than thought; US consumer data bearish

* CRB ends down 1 pct on day, 1.2 percent on week

* US crude, copper, gold in the red, along with few crops

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, April 13 Commodity markets ended a volatile week by closing broadly lower on Friday after China's first-quarter economic data disappointed investors expecting forecast-beating growth.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, fell nearly 1 percent on the day as 15 of the 19 futures markets it tracked settled in the red. For the week, the CRB lost 1.2 percent.

A strong dollar also weighed on commodities, most of which are largely traded in the U.S. currency. A weak reading for U.S. consumer sentiment in early April added to the bearish sentiment.

In China, growth of gross domestic product in the first quarter was at its slowest rate in nearly three years, making investors worry that a five-quarter slide has not bottomed out and more policy action will be needed to spur growth in the No.2 economy. China is the biggest importer of base metals and one of the largest consumers of most major raw materials produced by the world.

Just a day ago, investors had bet China's first-quarter quarter GDP will exceed expectations, sparking a broad commodities rally that led to gains in all 19 markets tracked by the CRB. Flighty investor mood has caused the CRB to swing this the week, closing down in three out of five sessions.

In Friday's trade, U.S. crude oil, several agricultural markets and copper and gold futures closed lower, reacting mostly to the Chinese data.

"People really need to see a policy catalyst (for growth) before they come back aggressively," said Walter de We, an analyst for gold at Standard Bank in London.

U.S. crude oil settled at $102.83 a barrel, down 81 cents, or nearly 1 percent, on the day, and off 48 cents, or about half percent, on the week.

Copper fell below $8,000 a tonne and gold slipped under $1,670 an ounce.

Wheat and coffee prices fell 2 percent on the day while sugar sank 3 percent.

Prices at 3:12 p.m. EDT (1912 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 102.89 -0.75 -0.7% 4.1% Brent crude 121.81 0.12 0.1% 13.4% Natural gas 1.981 -0.002 -0.1% -33.7% US gold 1664.50 -20.50 -1.2% 6.2% Gold 1653.60 -21.18 -1.3% 5.8% US Copper 362.70 -9.35 -2.5% 5.6%

Dollar 79.888 0.602 0.8% -0.4% CRB 302.850 -2.760 -0.9% -0.8% US corn 629.25 -8.25 -1.3% -2.7% US soybeans 1436.75 -4.25 -0.3% 19.9% US wheat 623.50 -15.75 -2.5% -4.5% US Coffee 179.20 -3.70 -2.0% -21.5% US Cocoa 2248.00 88.00 4.1% 6.6% US Sugar 23.37 -0.85 -3.5% 0.6% US silver 31.390 -1.135 -3.5% 12.4% US platinum 1587.90 -18.10 -1.1% 13.0% US palladium 647.20 -5.90 -0.9% -1.4% (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; editing by M.D. Golan)