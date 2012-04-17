* Copper settles above $8,000

* Grains markets mixed on Chinese demand

* Natural gas biggest loser on day

By Jeanine Prezioso

NEW YORK, April 17 Commodity markets eked out gains on Tuesday, lifted by a buoyant stock market and an easing of euro zone worries after a smooth Spanish bond sale.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global commodities benchmark, was up 0.54 percent on Tuesday afternoon, snapping two days of losses, but it pared some gains to finish the day 0.43 percent higher.

Frothy U.S. stocks set the stage for broad market gains. Of the 39 S&P 500 companies reporting so far, 74.4 percent have beat estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A sale of Spanish bonds forced yields lower and curbed some worry that Spain would not be able to handle its debt load.

Markets also garnered support from a German ZEW survey that showed analyst sentiment rising unexpectedly in April to its highest level since June 2010.

Commodities responded in kind.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended up $70 at $8,050 a tonne. The so-called red metal hit three-month lows on Monday.

The greenback-oil correlation was back in action on Tuesday.

Commodities priced in dollars are worth more when the U.S. dollar sinks.

U.S. crude oil futures, which saw narrow gains on Monday, ended $1.27 per barrel higher on Tuesday at $104.20, up 1.23 percent.

Brent crude oil prices dipped earlier in the day on Tuesday, then finished 10 cents higher at $118.78 per barrel, a gain of 0.08 percent.

Gold ended nearly flat, pulled off its lows by a rally in the equities markets. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $1.40 at $1,651.10 an ounce.

In the grains markets, U.S. soybeans ended higher with an eye toward Chinese demand while corn futures ended lower, less certain of that export market.

U.S. natural gas prices were the biggest loser on the day, dropping 3.2 percent and hitting a new 10-year low intraday as the market remains saturated with production while demand is low .

Prices at 4:25 p.m. EST (2050 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 104.21 1.28 1.2% 5.4% Brent crude 118.65 -0.03 0.0% 10.5% Natural gas 1.951 -0.065 -3.2% -34.7% US gold 1655.40 1.40 0.1% 5.7% Gold 1649.69 -1.91 -0.1% 5.5% US Copper 364.70 1.90 0.5% 6.1%

Dollar 79.547 -0.008 0.0% -0.8% CRB 302.040 1.280 0.4% -1.1% US corn 616.75 -6.50 -1.0% -4.6% US soybeans 1425.75 5.75 0.4% 19.0% US wheat 615.50 -0.75 -0.1% -5.7% US Coffee 173.05 -1.65 -0.9% -24.2% US Cocoa 2319.00 19.00 0.8% 10.0% US Sugar 23.02 0.12 0.5% -0.9% US silver 31.674 0.301 1.0% 13.5% US platinum 1584.70 8.90 0.6% 12.8% US palladium 661.95 11.25 1.7% 0.9%

(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; editing by Jim Marshall)