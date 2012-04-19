* Copper finishes flat
* Brent crude higher, US crude sinks
* Industrial demand for silver seen improving
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. oil futures ended lower
o n T hursday as investors focused on weaker-than-expected U.S.
economic data, while grains rose on talk that China bought U.S.
corn.
Other commodities were mixed on fundamentals such as Chinese
copper stockpiles and a prediction that industry would purchase
more silver this year.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global
commodities benchmark, finished the day virtually flat to the
previous session, 0.05 percent up, after losing nearly 1 percent
the previous session.
The index drew support from U.S. grains markets. Corn and
wheat rallied to their largest daily percentage gains in three
weeks on talk of Chinese buying.
U.S. crude oil futures fell for the second day in a row,
brought lower by weak U.S. economic data.
The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for
the first time fell only slightly last week, and other data
showed factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region slowed
sharply this month and home resales dropped for a second
straight month in March.
U.S. crude oil futures settled at $102.27, down 40
cents. Brent June crude LCOM2 rose 3 cents to settle at
$118 a barrel.
In the metals market, London Metal Exchange (LME)
three-month copper CMCU3 ended flat at $8,050 a tonne.
"It's time for copper to consolidate because it suffered
some losses at the start of the month," said VTB Capital analyst
Andrey Kryuchenov.
Silver prices ended higher as t he head of metals research
firm Thomson Reuters GFMS said silver sales for industrial
applications such as jewelry, coins and photography should climb
3 to 5 percent this year.
In other markets, May sugar futures dipped 0.29 cent
to close at 22.05 cents per lb, the lowest finish for the spot
contract since May 2011.
Prices at 5:54 p.m. EST (2154 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 0.00 0.00 0.0% -100.0%
Brent crude 118.14 0.17 0.1% 10.0%
Natural gas 1.907 0.000 0.0% -36.2%
US gold 1645.70 1.90 0.1% 5.0%
Gold 1642.48 0.00 0.0% 5.0%
US Copper 362.75 -0.35 -0.1% 5.6%
Dollar 79.572 0.034 0.0% -0.8%
CRB 299.300 0.150 0.1% -2.0%
US corn 621.00 19.25 3.2% -3.9%
US soybeans 1415.75 8.00 0.6% 18.1%
US wheat 624.75 14.00 2.3% -4.3%
US Coffee 173.65 1.00 0.6% -23.9%
US Cocoa 2258.00 -25.00 -1.1% 7.1%
US Sugar 22.05 -0.29 -1.3% -5.1%
US silver 31.779 0.292 0.9% 13.8%
US platinum 1578.00 -1.20 -0.1% 12.3%
US palladium 663.30 6.05 0.9% 1.1%
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by David Gregorio)