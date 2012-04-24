* Strong U.S. exports, S.American crop worries lift soybeans

* Copper boosted by U.S. home sales data

* Discovery of mad cow disease pushes livestock prices lower

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. soybean prices settled up near four-year highs on Tuesday on strong exports and concern about rival crops in South America, while upbeat home sales in the United States boosted prices of copper which relies on construction.

News that the U.S. Agriculture Department found its fourth case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease, broke after trading was closed in agricultural futures, but livestock futures closed down their daily trading limit on rumors of the infected cow.

Oil and most other commodities saw minimal price changes as investors remained cautious about the possibility of another round of dour economic news out of Europe.

The euro rose just a quarter percent against the dollar despite solid demand for the Netherlands' debt auction a day after a budget dispute that toppled the government. .

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, settled up 0.3 percent after 9 of the 19 markets it tracked rose.

Cocoa was the biggest gainer on the CRB, settling up nearly 5 percent, followed by arabica coffee, which climbed close to 3 percent. Traders said both were lifted by the broader investor interest in commodities.

Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rallied 1.7 percent to their highest levels since July 2008 on strong export demand for U.S. supplies and renewed concerns about rival crops in South America, traders said.

CBOT's May soybeans settled up 24 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. The front-month contract topped out at $14.67-1/2, its highest on a continuous basis since July 21, 2008, during the session.

"The strong demand base for soybeans ... is leading the charge higher," said Brian Hoops, analyst for Midwest Market Solutions.

Soybeans charged to near four-year peaks after industry publication Oil World lowered its forecast of Argentina's 2011/12 soybean crop to 42.5 million from 44 million because of drought damage. Traders said there was talk of other forecasters lowering their estimate of South American production.

The shrinking crop from South America renewed concerns of tightening old-crop supplies as overseas buyers look to the United States to fill their import needs. Top buyer China has bought U.S. soybeans in the past week, a time when South America bears the brunt of the export load.

In the latest case of mad cow, USDA said there was no human threat from the animal found affected by the disease in California as none of its parts had entered the nation's food supply.

April through December live cattle futures settled limit-down at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as rumors of the mad cow case and the threat it posed to meat sales swept through the market, then recovered slightly in after-hours trading.

Actively traded June hit a contract low of 111.575 cents per lb. June futures were 2.475 cents lower at 112.100 cents in electronic trading on Globex later on Tuesday.

Copper pushed higher after a closely watched survey showed U.S. home prices rose for the first time in 10 months and U.S. single-family home sales data for March beat analysts expectations. .

The market rose over 1 percent in busy dealings, reversing part of Monday's sharp losses, as the upbeat U.S. housing data bolstered risk appetite and solid demand at European sovereign debt sales eased concerns about the euro zone's economic prospects.

Prices of the red metal held above the psychological $8,000 per tonne level for a sixth straight day Tuesday, garnering support from a rallying euro versus the dollar and firmer global equities after the Netherlands saw solid demand at a debt auction a day after a budget dispute toppled the government.

The London Metal Exchange's benchmark three-month copper contract ended up 1.31 percent at $8,150 a tonne. Prices at 4:44 p.m. EDT (2044 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 103.78 0.67 0.7% 5.0% Brent crude 118.39 -0.32 -0.3% 10.3% Natural gas 1.975 -0.032 -1.6% -33.9% US gold 1648.10 11.20 0.7% 5.2% Gold 1641.04 3.41 0.2% 4.9% US Copper 367.25 4.65 1.3% 6.9%

Dollar 79.205 -0.213 -0.3% -1.2% CRB 301.290 0.890 0.3% -1.3% US corn 618.25 -4.25 -0.7% -4.4% US soybeans 1461.25 24.00 1.7% 21.9% US wheat 624.50 -0.50 -0.1% -4.3% US Coffee 182.50 4.80 2.7% -20.0% US Cocoa 2325.00 80.00 3.6% 10.2% US Sugar 22.00 0.09 0.4% -5.3% US silver 30.746 0.215 0.7% 10.1% US platinum 1548.10 -8.20 -0.5% 10.2% US palladium 665.80 -5.10 -0.8% 1.5%