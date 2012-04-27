* Gold has biggest weekly gain since Feb

* Copper at 3-week high; corn posts largest gain on day

* Sugar bucks trend, falling near 12-month low

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, April 27 Gold, copper and corn prices rallied o n Friday, sending commodities broadly higher, after data showing softer U.S. economic growth in the first quarter raised the prospect of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The weaker-than-expected data on U.S. gross domestic product pushed the dollar down despite pressure on the euro from a downgrade of Spain's credit rating.

Dollar-denominated commodities, which comprise nearly all key raw materials, including oil, rose to adjust to the drop in the currency. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, which tracks 19 commodities all traded in the dollar, gained nearly 0.75 percent on the day and 1.4 percent for the week.

Sugar bucked the trend, falling to a near one-year low in New York trading.

Gold had its biggest weekly gain since late February, rising for a fourth consecutive day.

"The GDP data may confirm ongoing stimulatory U.S. monetary policies, which is positive for gold," said James Steel, chief commodity analyst at HSBC.

Commodity prices had risen previously when the Fed engaged in two rounds of asset purchases to stimulate the economy. The dollar has fallen since Wednesday, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank had not ruled out further stimulus, which in the past has involved printing more money.

The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion, rose 0.4 percent on the day and 1.2 percent on the week to fetch above $1,662 an ounce.

Traders said investors saw the precious metal as a hedge against the dollar amid speculation over U.S. stimulus, and a safe-haven bet against further deterioration in Spanish and euro zone finances.

Copper, often regarded as an economic barometer, hit three-week highs. Stimulus expectations aside, copper was lifted by falling stockpiles of the commodity in warehouses linked to the London Metal Exchange.

The LME's benchmark three-month copper contract peaked at $8,433 per tonne, its highest since April 4, before going untraded at the close, and was last bid at $8,415. It closed on Thursday at $8,322.

Corn became the CRB's biggest gainer for the day, jumping 5 percent to close at $6.53 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade. Its weekly gain of 7 percent was the biggest since May 2011. Export data showed runaway demand for U.S. corn, including this week's largest one-day shipment to China in 21 years.

CBOT soybeans rose over 1 percent on the day and more than 3 percent on the week, topping the key threshold of $15 per bushel for the first time in nearly four years.

Oil closed little changed on the day, weighing U.S. stimulus prospects against the possibility of a global drop in demand for energy.

London's Brent crude oil fell 9 cents to settle at $119.83. Brent had a nearly 1 percent weekly gain but remained on pace to post a more than 2 percent monthly loss.

U.S. crude rose 38 cents to settle at $104.93 a barrel, having reached $105. The weekly gain was 1.8 percent, on track for a similar monthly rise. Prices at 4:55 p.m. EDT (2055 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 104.78 0.23 0.2% 6.0% Brent crude 119.62 -0.30 -0.3% 11.4% Natural gas 2.186 0.060 2.8% -26.9% US gold 1669.30 4.30 0.3% 6.5% Gold 1662.39 5.11 0.3% 6.3% US Copper 382.00 5.30 1.4% 11.2%

Dollar 78.746 -0.178 -0.2% -1.8% CRB 305.510 2.230 0.7% 0.1% US corn 653.00 29.00 4.7% 1.0% US soybeans 1496.75 15.50 1.1% 24.9% US wheat 642.25 16.25 2.6% -1.6% US Coffee 175.00 0.30 0.2% -23.3% US Cocoa 2364.00 37.00 1.6% 12.1% US Sugar 21.22 -0.10 -0.5% -8.7% US silver 31.347 0.140 0.4% 12.3% US platinum 1575.70 5.50 0.4% 12.2% US palladium 681.50 8.85 1.3% 3.9% (Editing by Dale Hudson)