* Brent crude rebounds back above 18-month low under $90
* CRB edges up, but still down 1.8 pct on the week
* Weather aids some markets as Gulf storm brews, Midwest dry
NEW YORK, June 22 Commodities pulled out of
their biggest nose-dive this year o n F riday, with oil leading
the rebound from an 18-month low as investors weighed euro zone
action and weather-related supply threats against gloomy
economic prospects.
U.S. equities and the euro also climbed after the European
Central Bank said it would accept lower-quality assets as
collateral in a move to aid the region's shaky banks, offering a
measure of hope over the debt crisis. That helped offset data
showing a drop in German business sentiment.
Some markets were aided by secular fundamentals. Wheat rose
to its highest this month, taking the weekly gain to 10.5
percent, and corn also climbed as the U.S. crop entered a key
growth phase in urgent need of rain. Midday forecasts showing
higher precipitation next week tempered some gains.
Oil prices jumped 2 percent, the biggest one-day gain since
February, as traders regained their composure following a week
of intense selling pressure. The first major Gulf of Mexico
storm this year gave dealers another reason to cover short
positions ahead of the weekend.
"The ECB's action will add liquidity to the system, and that
is helping push up Brent futures," said Phil Flynn, an analyst
at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "The oil markets are
rebounding from oversold conditions, though investors are
cautious because the market is well supplied."
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index edged 0.3
percent higher, with declines in the soft commodity complex and
lackluster moves in copper and gold tempering the rise. The
index slumped 2.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day loss
this year, and closed at its lowest since September 2010.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with leaders of
France, Italy and Spain on a 130 billion euros ($156 billion)
package on Friday, but resisted pressure for common euro zone
bonds or a more flexible use of Europe's rescue funds.
Investors' focus now turns to whether a June 28-29 EU summit
can back up the expectations of some concrete progress towards
fiscal integration and allowing the bloc's rescue funds to buy
government debt.
GOLD'S 2012 GAINS EVAPORATE
Gold continued to flirt with negative territory for the
year, but ultimately struggled about 0.3 percent higher on the
day at around $1,569 an ounce. Prices tumbled 2.5 percent a day
earlier as traders grew increasingly gloomy over the U.S.
Federal Reserves' decision to extend its "Operation Twist"
bond-swapping program rather than taking more aggressive
stimulus measures.
Inflation fears have helped fuel several years of strong
gains for gold, but now investors are starting to worry about
deflation after reports this week showed signs of slowing
economic activity around the world.
"There is zero inflation out there. With gold being well
received as a risk asset, the price is deflated because of the
rising dollar," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker
at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien.
GULF STORMS, MIDWEST RAINS
In the Gulf of Mexico, the largest U.S. offshore oil port
and some offshore producers began evacuating non-essential
personnel from their operations as the first storm system of the
hurricane season grew toward cyclone strength.
London Brent crude rose $1.75 a barrel, or 2
percent, to settle at $90.98 a barrel, recovering from an early
session low of $88.49, the weakest since December 2010. It still
dropped 6 percent for the week, extending a nearly three-month
decline that has wiped more than $35 off prices.
In the Midwest, encouraging precipitation forecasts failed
to dispel concerns that weeks of atypically dry weather was
damaging the yield potential of the emerging corn crop. July
corn climbed 0.6 percent to $5.90-1/4 a bushel.
Grain markets will look ahead to quarterly U.S. stockpiles
data on June 29, as well as updated numbers on spring acreage.
Copper was little changed on the day, while sugar and coffee
both slumped after resisting declines earlier this week.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff; additional reporting by Frank
Tang, Gene Ramos, Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Marguerita Choy)