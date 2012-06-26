* Brent oil up most in nearly a week on Norway strike

* Corn has biggest 2-day gain in 2 years on heat wave

* Coffee hits 4-week high on technical buying

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, June 26 Brent oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday due to an oil workers strike in Norway and to tensions in the Middle East, while fear of crop destruction from a drought in America's grain belt drove corn up for a second day.

A buying frenzy developed in coffee after the premium arabica grade, sought by leading coffee chains, pierced key bullish points on the price chart, sending it to a four-week high.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a barometer for commodities, settled up for the third straight session, with arabica, cocoa and natural gas leading gains. Brent oil is not a part of the 19-commodities index.

Metal markets were among the laggards.

Gold and silver were dragged down by fears of deflation amid disappointing U.S. consumer confidence data. Copper rose slightly in London futures trade and eased in New York.

While Brent crude rallied, U.S. crude prices rose just slightly as investors awaited proof that oil inventories in the United States were coming off their highs. Signs of a worsening European debt crisis weighed further on U.S. oil prices.

"It's difficult to become too bullish given the uncertainty still in Europe," said Tom Pawlicki, an analyst at trading platform EOXLive.com, who regularly comments on U.S. crude.

The euro fell to it lowest against the dollar in more than two weeks as Spanish bond yields rose and hopes faded that a European summit would make progress in resolving the region's debt crisis.

Brent's benchmark front-month contract settled up $2.01 at $93.02 a barrel after scaling $93.17, its highest since June 20.

The rally came after Norway's Statoil said it was shutting down four more oil platforms in the North Sea producing region. The oil workers strike, which began on Sunday, has cut output from the world's eighth biggest crude exporter by 150,000 barrels per day.

Rising tensions between Syria and Turkey also helped lift Brent prices. NATO member states condemned Syria for its shooting down of a Turkish military jet last week and Ankara warned Damascus against any further military moves.

Corn futures for December on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 22 cents to settle at $6.16 per bushel, crossing the $6 per bushel barrier the first time since November. On Monday, the contract rose the 40-cent limit.

All in, December corn has gained 10 percent this week -- the biggest two-day rise for a December contract since 2009 -- as unrelenting heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest threatened a crop initially expected to yield a record harvest. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)