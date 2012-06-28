* US crude ends below $78 amid doubts about EU summit
* Copper down too, heads for worst quarter since Q3 2011
* Gold slips 1.6 pct on day on signs of no Europe stimulus
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 28 Oil prices fell by up to 3
percent on Thursday and copper and gold prices slumped too as
traders and investors expect an ongoing summit of European
leaders to do little to resolve the region's debt crisis.
A sell off in Wall Street shares after a U.S. Supreme
Court decision to uphold key elements of President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law also pressured oil. The dollar's
strength against the euro added to the weight on commodities.
Corn, wheat and soybeans were among the markets relatively
unscathed by the selling as investors and traders continued to
pin hopes of a sharp drop in production of such crops from the
heat wave searing the U.S. Midwest grain belt.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, fell 1.3 percent, pulled down by the
slide in energy markets, including natural gas, and most
metals.
Percentage-wise, it was the sharpest drop in a week for the
19-commodity CRB, coming after four straight sessions of gains
for the index that had indicated to some that commodities may
have bottomed out after a recent round of aggressive selling.
U.S. crude oil, which makes up nearly a quarter of
the CRB's weighting, fell its most in a week, settling down
$2.52 at $77.69 a barrel.
In London, the benchmark Brent crude oil fell more
than $2 to a session low of $90.88.
Traders blamed the drop in oil prices largely on pessimism
that the European Union summit in Brussels would find a cure to
the festering debt problems of Spain and Italy, let alone the
rest of Europe.
"Nobody in the world has a solution to Europe, and if they
did, they would have stepped forward by now," said Adam Sarhan,
chief executive at Sarhan Capital, a New York-based financial
advisory that regularly comments on commodity markets.
"Until we find a unified solution to this ... a solution
that can be implemented across the board, we're going to see a
continued threat to the global economy," Sarhan said.
Copper fell for the first time in four days as EU leaders
opened their two-day summit divided as ever on how to solve the
crisis, with Germany showing little willingness to back other
countries' debts as finance officials work on short-term ways to
stabilize Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
The London Metal Exchange's benchmark three month copper
fell $20 to end at $7,385 a tonne, surrendering an
earlier rally in Asian trade to $7,449.50.
In New York, the most-active U.S. copper futures contract,
September, shed 2.50 cents to settle at $3.3315 per lb.
Copper is on track for its worst quarterly performance since
the third quarter of 2011, down nearly 13 percent in the past
three months.
Gold fell as the stronger dollar weighed on the precious
metal. Investors in bullion were also frustrated by the
unlikeliness that the EU summit would produce additional
stimulus for Europe that will boost inflation and gold prices.
The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion
, was down 1.6 percent at $1,549.30 an ounce by 1:23 p.m.
EDT (1723 GMT), having earlier hit a four-week low at $1,547.39.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down
$28.50 at $1,549.90, with trading volume sharply below the
30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
(Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)