* Grains lead gains after rains trigger weekly decline
* Oil, gold, copper all ride risk rally to higher ground
* After middling GDP, focus shifts to Fed meet next week
By Jonathan Leff
NEW YORK, July 27 Commodities rose the most in
over a week on Friday, but a renewed rally in drought-stricken
grain markets and growing hopes for further global stimulus came
too late to prevent the sector's first weekly decline in over a
month.
Mounting speculation of further Federal Reserve action and
new measures to restore order in the Euro zone boosted
commodities amid a broad rally in riskier assets. Oil rose for a
fourth day, gold neared its highest since early May and copper
rose more than 1 percent. U.S. stocks climbed 2 percent.
Chicago grain markets also resumed their more than
month-long rally, with corn and soybeans climbing 2 percent as
new forecasts showed the worst U.S. drought in more than half a
century could deepen next week. But grains still ended the week
lower for the first time since mid-June after earlier rains
fueled profit-taking from record highs.
After a lackluster start, commodities climbed at midmorning
as traders bet that downbeat U.S. data showing gross domestic
product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate between April and
June -- the weakest pace of growth since the third quarter of
2011 -- could add pressure for Federal Reserve relief.
Euro zone developments also buoyed the mood. French leader
Francois Hollande and his German counterpart, Angela Merkel,
said after a phone call they are determined to do all they can
to safeguard the single currency. And Bloomberg News reported
that ECB President Mario Draghi will meet with Bundesbank
President Jens Weidmann to discuss several measures, including
bond purchases, to help the euro zone.
"Financial markets see a benign mix of gently rising risk
appetite as worries over an imminent euro zone disaster ease and
prospects for another U.S. stimulus increase," said Carsten
Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, the
commodity market bellwether, ended the week down 1.6
percent, breaking a four-week streak of gains that had boosted
the index by more than 13 percent to its highest in over two
months. The CRB rose 0.7 percent on Friday, its biggest gain in
six days.
By day's end traders had shifted their focus to the next
Federal Reserve policy meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, with
growing talk that Ben Bernanke may push ahead with a third round
of bond buying in order to aid the sputtering economy.
EURO ZONE
The French and German comments followed Thursday's move
higher after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
the ECB was ready to do whatever it takes within its mandate to
preserve the euro.
Gold climbed 0.5 percent to $1,622.96 on Friday and
logged its biggest weekly gain in eight weeks, although it ended
off the day's highs after the euro recovered from an earlier
drop and as some traders questioned the outlook.
"The U.S. economy is growing, but today's number was right
on the fence between stronger growth and no Fed action, and
weaker growth with Fed action," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital.
Uncertainty over the course of Fed policy has kept bullion
range-bound for months, but a break-out may be near. New York
futures trading volume was double the 30-day average, data
showed. And a break above key resistance at around $1,640 an
ounce could send gold back to $1,800 an ounce, said Mark
Arbeter, chief technical strategist of S&P Capital IQ.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper
firmed $98 to close at $7,568 a tonne, off an intra-day peak of
$7,584, climbing further away from Wednesday's one-month low of
$7,344.25.
Brent September crude rose $1.21 to settle at
$106.47 a barrel, posting a 36-cent loss for the week after four
straight weekly gains. Trading activity was about a third below
its recent norm, however.
GRAIN GAINS WITHOUT RAINS
Agricultural markets remained in thrall to the drought that
has decimated the U.S. corn crop and now threatens to deny
soybeans the moisture they need to set pods in the coming weeks.
The latest forecast scaled back expectations for rain during the
next five days, particularly in Illinois, the second-biggest
soybean state, according to Commodity Weather Group.
"We are back on dry, hot weather for the United States and
disappointing rains for the corn and bean belt," said Mike
Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting in
Lafayette, Indiana.
CBOT new-crop November soybeans rose 34-1/4 cents, or
more than 2 percent, to $16.01-3/4 a bushel, pushing back toward
Monday's record of nearly $17. The November contract had surged
more than a third since the end of May.
The December corn contract rose 17 cents, or 2.2
percent, to $7.93-1/4 a bushel, a shade short of its record over
$8, but was still down 0.2 percent from a week ago.
(editing by Jim Marshall)