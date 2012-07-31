* Markets down on last day of July, notch big monthly gain

* Brent oil down 1 pct for session, up 7 pct for month

* Corn down 1 pct on day, up 27 pct on month

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, July 31 Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as hopes for a quick U.S. stimulus faded, but commodities ended July with their biggest monthly gains since October, due to a broad rally over the past four weeks.

Corn prices slipped on the day while finishing July with the biggest monthly gain in five years due to the drought in the U.S. Midwest that ravaged crops and sent grains markets soaring.

Analysts said investor confidence that has boosted commodities since the end of the second quarter was largely intact, although worries over the U.S. economy and global financial conditions could chip away at prices.

"Markets are very much moving on the wider macro pictures," said Daniel Smith, an analyst with Standard Chartered in London.

Investors are focused on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will take new economic stimulus measures. The Fed is due to end a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and analysts are skeptical the central bank will announce an immediate stimulus even though it said it was exploring "new tools" to support growth.

ECB head Mario Draghi said last week the European Central Bank would do all it could to preserve the euro zone, raising expectations it will devise measures to solve the protracted debt crisis.

But policy makers in the euro zone disagree about the course of action. On Tuesday, Germany's finance minister on reiterated the view that there is no need to grant a banking license to the euro zone's new bailout fund, enabling it to buy large amounts of debt issued by troubled euro zone economies.

"The ECB will likely reiterate it is ready to take action, but I think they will fall short of announcing anything significant," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.

CRB UP 5 PCT THROUGH JULY

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, the commodity market bellwether, settled down 1 percent for the day. Of the 19 commodities on the CRB, orange juice and wheat fell the most, losing about 3 percent each. A handful of markets rose, with cocoa gaining nearly 2 percent to lead them.

For the month, the CRB notched a 5 percent gain, its biggest since October's 7 percent rise. The bulk of that was driven by gains in oil and corn.

Through July, U.S. crude oil, which accounts for a quarter of the CRB's weighting, rose nearly 4 percent, touching a two-month high at one point. It ended Tuesday's session down nearly 2 percent at $88.06 per barrel.

London's Brent crude, which is not on the CRB but influences international oil prices more than U.S. crude, ended at $104.92, down 1 percent on the day and up more than 7 percent on the month.

U.S. corn futures, which make up 3 percent of the CRB's weighting, surged 27 percent for July, hitting record highs. Benchmark corn futures concluded the day's trade down 1 percent at $8.05-1/4 a bushel. Prices at 3:36 p.m. EDT (1936 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 87.64 -2.14 -2.4% -11.3% Brent crude 104.28 -1.92 -1.8% -2.9% Natural gas 3.209 -0.005 -0.2% 7.4% US gold 1611.40 -9.30 -0.6% 2.8% Gold 1613.39 -6.78 -0.4% 3.2% US Copper 341.75 0.15 0.0% -0.5%

Dollar 82.617 -0.177 -0.2% 3.0% CRB 299.510 -2.990 -1.0% -1.9% US corn 801.25 -5.25 -0.7% 23.9% US soybeans 1641.00 -2.50 -0.2% 36.9% US wheat 904.25 -22.25 -2.4% 38.5% US Coffee 174.40 -3.95 -2.2% -23.6% US Cocoa 2376.00 35.00 1.5% 12.7% US Sugar 22.52 -0.21 -0.9% -3.1% US silver 27.914 -0.119 -0.4% 0.0% US platinum 1415.80 5.10 0.4% 0.8% US palladium 590.55 2.20 0.4% -10.0% (Editing by David Gregorio)