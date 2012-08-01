* Oil up 1st time this week as US crude stockpiles dive

* Soy, corn and wheat fall on rains forecast

* With Fed not signing on new stimulus, focus turns to ECB

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Aug 1 Oil closed higher on Wednesday for the first time this week after surprisingly high U.S. demand boosted crude prices, while grains markets fell as chances for rain in the U.S. Midwest snapped a drought-driven rally.

Copper settled down and fell further in after-hours trade, hitting a one-week low, after the Federal Reserve disappointed investors by issuing a policy statement that did not announce further stimulus, although it acknowledged a weakening American economy.

Oil prices pared gains after the Fed decision. Investors will now wait to see whether the European Central Bank -- which meets on Thursday -- announces new measures to boost growth in the euro zone's most-battered economies.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, the commodity market bellwether, settled barely changed after the 1 percent rise in oil and 2 percent gain in gasoline offset losses across the base metals complex and a wide number of agricultural markets.

U.S. crude settled at $88.91, gaining 85 cents, after trading as high as $89.47. London's Brent crude settled at $105.96, up $1.04 but off the session peak of $106.92.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 6.5 million barrel drop in domestic crude oil inventories last week. It was the largest weekly drop in U.S. crude stockpiles since December and far above a 700,000 barrel drawdown forecast in a Reuters poll.

U.S. gasoline and distillate stockpiles also fell, going against the forecast for stock builds.

Data showing U.S. private employers added more jobs than expected in July also boosted oil. The data comes ahead of Friday's important U.S. July non-farm payrolls and unemployment report.

In London, Brent crude's prices were further supported by news that maintenance work in the UK North Sea will cut output in September of grades that make up the Brent benchmark for international trade.

Soybean, wheat and corn prices fell, but closed well above session lows after forecasters scaled back predictions for rain in the U.S. Midwest.

Benchmark November soybeans traded in Chicago fell as much as 2.6 percent before ending 0.7 percent lower at $16.29 a bushel. Corn closed 0.6 percent lower at $8.00-1/2.

Wheat finished down 1 percent at $8.79-1/2. Wheat also fell after leading exporter Russia quashed market speculation that the country would curb exports due to a poor harvest this year, and France raised its wheat crop estimate. Prices at 5:19 p.m. EDT (2119 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 88.88 0.85 1.0% -10.1% Brent crude 105.88 0.96 0.9% -1.4% Natural gas 3.171 -0.038 -1.2% 6.1% US gold 1604.20 -7.20 -0.4% 2.4% Gold 1599.34 -13.95 -0.9% 2.3% US Copper 337.50 -4.25 -1.2% -1.8%

Dollar 83.117 0.482 0.6% 3.7% CRB 299.230 -0.280 -0.1% -2.0% US corn 799.00 -2.25 -0.3% 23.6% US soybeans 1629.00 -12.00 -0.7% 35.9% US wheat 898.75 -5.50 -0.6% 37.7% US Coffee 174.60 0.20 0.1% -23.5% US Cocoa 2401.00 25.00 1.1% 13.8% US Sugar 22.57 0.05 0.2% -2.8% US silver 27.535 -0.379 -1.4% -1.4% US platinum 1400.20 -15.60 -1.1% -0.3% US palladium 582.60 -7.95 -1.3% -11.2% (Editing by David Gregorio)