* US July jobs growth slow enough to point to Fed stimulus

* NY crude up 5 pct to above $91, largest gain since June

* Grains snap 3-day slide on new worries over crop yields (Writes through with oil closing up 5 percent; updates other prices)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Aug 3 Oil prices jumped 5 percent on Friday and metals markets rose too after weak U.S. employment data convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve would have to act to stimulate the economy.

Grains markets jumped, ending a three-day slide, as private forecasters projected crop yields well below government estimates due to the nagging drought in the U.S. farm belt. Soybeans and corn by up to 2 percent. Wheat surged 3 percent on worries that poor Russian weather could hit production out of the Black Sea.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose by more than 2 percent, on track to its biggest gain in a month, as a weak dollar fed the bull market sentiment.

The greenback fell to a five-week low against the euro, making dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for euro holders, after the release of the U.S. employment report for July.

The data showed employers hired 163,000 workers, the most in five months and above expectations calling for an increase of 100,000 jobs. But an increase in the unemployment rate to 8.3 percent raised speculation the Fed will have to pump fresh stimulus money to get the job market and economy into higher gear.

U.S. crude oil futures settled up $4.27, or 4.9 percent, at $91.40 per barrel in New York.

It was the market's biggest percentage gain for a day since June 29, when U.S. crude jumped 9 percent due to positive developments in the euro zone debt crisis.

Friday's rally came as stocks on Wall Street, which act as a proxy for business confidence, surged on optimism about the Fed having to intervene to lift the mundane job market.

"The noose ... (is) still around the Fed's neck and everybody is very cognizant of the fact that we could fall off the economic cliff any day," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.

London's benchmark Brent crude rose around 2.5 percent to above $108 per barrel, tracking the U.S. market and reacting to worries about tighter Brent supply caused by maintenance of oil fields in the North Sea.

Rising tensions in the Middle East have also encouraged buying in oil in recent days as the civil war in Syria raged on and the U.S. Congress approved a new sanctions against fourth largest crude producer Iran .

Soybean, corn and wheat futures all rallied after players bet a U.S. Department of Agriculture report scheduled for next week will further cut crop yield estimates due to the hot and dry weather that has ravaged the Midwest farm belt.

"There are concerns that yields are going to be down, so people don't want to be short ahead of the USDA report," said Abah Ofon, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

Key corn futures in Chicago rose nearly 2 percent, trading near $8.10 a bushel. Soybean futures in Chicago were up about 0.7 percent, hovering around $16.30 per bushel.

Wheat jumped 3 percent to reach above $8.90 a bushel, as grain producing countries around the Black Sea were hit by drought, like the U.S. Midwest. The Black Sea region, which includes Russia, normally supplies a quarter of the world's wheat export volumes.

Prices at 2:43 p.m. EDT (1842 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US crude 91.35 4.22 4.8% -7.6% Brent crude 108.94 3.04 2.9% 1.5% Natural gas 2.877 -0.043 -1.5% -3.7% US gold 1607.30 16.60 1.0% 2.6% Gold 1604.18 14.44 0.9% 2.6% US Copper 336.55 7.50 2.3% -2.1% LME Copper 7425.25 95.25 1.3% -2.3% Dollar 82.364 -0.990 -1.2% 2.7% CRB 300.730 6.230 2.1% -1.5% US corn 810.00 16.00 2.0% 25.3% US soybeans 1658.00 5.00 0.3% 38.3% US wheat 894.50 29.50 3.4% 37.0% US Coffee 172.80 1.15 0.7% -24.3% US Cocoa 2389.00 20.00 0.8% 13.3% US Sugar 21.96 -0.08 -0.4% -5.5% US silver 27.720 0.725 2.7% -0.7% US platinum 1406.50 18.70 1.4% 0.1% US palladium 578.45 10.60 1.9% -11.8% (Additional reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)