* CRB hits 1-week high on hopes for ECB action

* U.S. crude up nearly 1 pct; soy down on Midwest rains

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Aug 6 Oil prices climbed a second straight day on Monday and most other commodities rose too on investor hopes the European Central Bank would act on its pledge to help the euro zone.

Stocks on Wall Street hit three-month highs and the euro gained against the dollar as borrowing costs in Spain and Italy fell on hopes the ECB would buy short-dated bonds in Europe's most battered economies.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index traded at its highest level in a week, boosted largely by a near 1 percent gain in U.S. crude oil.

But while growing appetite for risk boosted most commodities, U.S. crop weather sank soybeans, which fell nearly 3 percent and corn, which dropped nearly 1 percent as widespread weekend showers in the Midwest brought mild relief to parched crop fields.

Oil prices edged up in choppy trade on investor hopes for ECB action. The rally in U.S. stocks, the euro's gains on the dollar and heightened turmoil in Syria also lent support to oil.

U.S. crude settled up 80 cents, or 0.9 percent, at$92.20 a barrel, after touching a session high at $92.33.

London's benchmark Brent crude ended up 61 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $109.55.

Copper was lifted by the stronger euro and encouraging comments from top consumer China that boosted expectations of a recovery in demand.

London's three-month copper ended up $50, or 0.7 percent, at $7,495 a tonne. On Friday, the market jumped 1.6 percent, its biggest one-day gain since July 13, after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

A seasonally slow period for industrial demand due to summer holidays in the northern hemisphere has kept copper trading and volumes in check. Prices have been stuck between $7,200 and$7,800 per tonne since late May.

Drought-cooling rain in the U.S. Midwest sparked profit-taking in soybeans, although the market still held to more than 25 percent of its gains over the past two months.

Caution prevailed in Monday's grains trade as traders positioned themselves for the all-important supply-demand report due from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday. The USDA is expected to further reduce its estimates of this year's U.S. corn and soybean crops in that report.

The most-active November soybeans contract in Chicago settled down 44-1/2 cents, or 2.7 percent, at $15.84-1/4 a bushel. The front-month August contract finished down 48-3/4 cents, or 2.9 percent, at $16.07-1/2.

Prices at 4:55 p.m. EDT (2055 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 92.08 0.68 0.7% -6.8% Brent crude 109.54 0.60 0.6% 2.0% Natural gas 2.908 0.031 1.1% -2.7% US gold 1616.20 6.90 0.4% 3.2% Gold 1610.35 7.35 0.5% 3.0% US Copper 338.90 2.15 0.6% -1.4%

Dollar 82.267 -0.108 -0.1% 2.6% CRB 301.750 1.060 0.4% -1.2% US corn 807.50 -1.25 -0.2% 24.9% US soybeans 1584.25 -44.50 -2.7% 32.2% US wheat 911.25 6.25 0.7% 39.6% US Coffee 175.50 1.70 1.0% -23.1% US Cocoa 2398.00 0.00 0.0% 13.7% US Sugar 21.95 -0.17 -0.8% -5.5% US silver 27.863 0.062 0.2% -0.2% US platinum 1400.80 -12.50 -0.9% -0.3% US palladium 579.55 1.35 0.2% -11.7% (Editing by David Gregorio)