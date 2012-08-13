* Commodity index CRB falls for second day after 3-mo high
* Risk markets tip lower after Japan, China data disappoint
* Grains biggest losers as rains, harvest sap drought rally
* Oil resists downtrend due Israel/Iran risks, N.Sea supply
NEW YORK, Aug 13 Pumped up grain prices led a
broad retreat in commodity markets on Monday as downbeat
economic signals from Japan and China weighed on riskier
markets.
Copper prices fell more than 1 percent and gold dipped,
while London crude oil pulled back from a more than three-month
high as anxiety over raw materials demand dampened a rally
spurred by jitters over an intensifying debate in Israel on
whether to strike Iran's disputed nuclear program.
The downbeat mood was set early in the day after data showed
Japan's gross domestic product expanded just 0.3 percent in the
second quarter, half as much as expected, while Chinese trade
data showed a drop in copper imports. Industrial output also
grew at its slowest pace in three years in July.
"There seems to be a general tone of weakness across a
number of markets due to some weaker economic data, in
particular the disappointing Chinese data," said Gayle Berry, an
analyst at Barclays Capital.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index of 19
commodities fell 0.9 percent, dropping for a second day after
briefly touching a more-than-three-month high last week. U.S.
stocks dipped and European shares saw their worst loss in over a
week.
But as with all downbeat indicators lately, some traders saw
reason for commodities to rally based on signs that central bank
stimulus will push more money into riskier markets.
"The world seems overtly pessimistic about economic
activity," said Dennis Gartman, a commodities trader and
publisher of The Gartman Letter.
"The Chinese will soon be cutting both their reserve
requirements and interest rates, and I think it's only a matter
of time, maybe a week or two, before the ECB is asked by the
Spanish to support the Spanish bond market."
OIL BUCKS
Several factors helped oil prices buck the negative macro
mood, including worries that a sharp drop in North Sea oil
production next month will squeeze benchmark supplies. Output is
set to fall about 17 percent versus August due to maintenance.
Brent September crude, which expires on Thursday,
rose 65 cents to close at $113.60 a barrel, the highest
settlement since May 3. The front-month price spread widened to
as much as $2.02 LCOc1-LCOc2 during the day, a 2012 high.
The North Sea output drop comes with the European Union's
embargo on Iranian oil in its second month as the West's dispute
with Iran over Tehran's nuclear activities drags on.
Remarks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday,
stating that most threats to Israel's security were "dwarfed" by
the prospect that Iran could develop nuclear weapons, kept fears
about potential supply disruptions in focus.
GRAINS SINK
In Chicago, late-season rains offered a glimmer of hope for
the maturing soybean crop, helping drive prices more than 2
percent lower. Corn also dropped as the harvest drew near.
Wheat prices extended their two-day decline to 6 percent as
news of a new Russian export deal with Egypt helped sooth
worries that Moscow might reinstitute an export ban.
After the close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said 30
percent of the U.S. soybean crop was rated in good to excellent
condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week.
Copper also fell, extending its decline to more than
12 percent since the beginning of May. The market was hit by
mounting fears of deteriorating economic outlooks in top metals
consumer China, the euro zone and the United States.
