* Brent up on supply worry, market technically "overbought"
* Copper rise on surprisingly resilient French/German growth
* US grains down 3rd day on better demand for Russian wheat
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Oil and copper rose on Tuesday,
underpinned by worries about supply constraints for North Sea
Brent crude and better-than-expected data on U.S. retail sales
and German and French economic growth.
Grain markets in Chicago retreated for a third straight day,
reacting to better export demand for Russian wheat and improved
crop conditions for U.S. soybeans.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
was up nearly half a percent by 2:00 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), with
11 of its 19 components in positive territory, as encouraging
U.S. retail sales data fed risk appetite. Shares on Wall Street
edged higher and the dollar rose against the yen.
"I think the strength of the retail sales numbers and a good
opening of the stock market is pushing up (oil) demand
expectations," said Carl Larry, president of Oil Outlooks LLC in
New York.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July, the biggest
increase since February. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected a 0.3 percent increase.
London's Brent crude oil held near three-month
highs, rising 35 cents to nearly $114 a barrel.
Brent's benchmark front-month contract has risen almost $8
so far this month, pushing it above 71 on the 14-day Relative
Strength Index -- a technical sign that the market is
overbought.
U.S. crude's front-month contract gained 70 cents to
$93.43 a barrel.
Copper broke a four-day losing streak, rising modestly after
better-than-expected German and French growth data.
London's key three-month copper closed up $21 at
$7,416 a tonne, and rebounded from a session low of $7,366, its
lowest price in more than a week.
Copper, which has shed about 12 percent of its value since
the beginning of May, has been trapped in the $7,300-$7,600
range over the past three weeks in thin volume in the midst of
the European holiday season.
"There's no indication of any spot demand," said Andrey
Kryuchenkov, a metals analyst at VTB Capital in London. "So when
there's nothing else, the big players remain sidelined and try
to figure out the macro outlook."
Forecast-beating German and French data eased concerns that
the euro zone's two biggest economies were sliding into
recession with the bloc's ailing periphery, lifting the euro.
Prices at 2:05 p.m. EST (1805 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US crude 93.42 0.69 0.8% -5.5%
Brent crude 113.85 0.25 0.2% 6.0%
Natural gas 2.830 0.101 3.7% -5.3%
US gold 1602.70 -9.90 -0.6% 2.3%
Gold 1600.00 -9.54 -0.6% 2.3%
US Copper 335.90 0.55 0.2% -2.2%
LME Copper 7417.50 22.50 0.3% -2.4%
Dollar 82.478 0.043 0.1% 2.9%
CRB 300.080 1.080 0.4% -1.7%
US corn 779.25 -3.50 -0.5% 20.5%
US soybeans 1680.00 23.75 1.4% 40.2%
US wheat 840.75 -16.00 -1.9% 28.8%
US Coffee 163.05 -1.05 -0.6% -28.5%
US Cocoa 2424.00 36.00 1.5% 14.9%
US Sugar 20.26 -0.13 -0.6% -12.8%
US silver 27.730 -0.037 -0.1% -0.7%
US platinum 1399.60 6.80 0.5% -0.4%
US palladium 577.35 2.65 0.5% -12.0%
(Editing by Jim Marshall)