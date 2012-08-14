* Brent up on supply worry, market technically "overbought" * Copper rise on surprisingly resilient French/German growth * US grains down 3rd day on better demand for Russian wheat By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Aug 14 Oil and copper rose on Tuesday, underpinned by worries about supply constraints for North Sea Brent crude and better-than-expected data on U.S. retail sales and German and French economic growth. Grain markets in Chicago retreated for a third straight day, reacting to better export demand for Russian wheat and improved crop conditions for U.S. soybeans. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index was up nearly half a percent by 2:00 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), with 11 of its 19 components in positive territory, as encouraging U.S. retail sales data fed risk appetite. Shares on Wall Street edged higher and the dollar rose against the yen. "I think the strength of the retail sales numbers and a good opening of the stock market is pushing up (oil) demand expectations," said Carl Larry, president of Oil Outlooks LLC in New York. U.S. retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July, the biggest increase since February. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent increase. London's Brent crude oil held near three-month highs, rising 35 cents to nearly $114 a barrel. Brent's benchmark front-month contract has risen almost $8 so far this month, pushing it above 71 on the 14-day Relative Strength Index -- a technical sign that the market is overbought. U.S. crude's front-month contract gained 70 cents to $93.43 a barrel. Copper broke a four-day losing streak, rising modestly after better-than-expected German and French growth data. London's key three-month copper closed up $21 at $7,416 a tonne, and rebounded from a session low of $7,366, its lowest price in more than a week. Copper, which has shed about 12 percent of its value since the beginning of May, has been trapped in the $7,300-$7,600 range over the past three weeks in thin volume in the midst of the European holiday season. "There's no indication of any spot demand," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, a metals analyst at VTB Capital in London. "So when there's nothing else, the big players remain sidelined and try to figure out the macro outlook." Forecast-beating German and French data eased concerns that the euro zone's two biggest economies were sliding into recession with the bloc's ailing periphery, lifting the euro. Prices at 2:05 p.m. EST (1805 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.42 0.69 0.8% -5.5% Brent crude 113.85 0.25 0.2% 6.0% Natural gas 2.830 0.101 3.7% -5.3% US gold 1602.70 -9.90 -0.6% 2.3% Gold 1600.00 -9.54 -0.6% 2.3% US Copper 335.90 0.55 0.2% -2.2% LME Copper 7417.50 22.50 0.3% -2.4% Dollar 82.478 0.043 0.1% 2.9% CRB 300.080 1.080 0.4% -1.7% US corn 779.25 -3.50 -0.5% 20.5% US soybeans 1680.00 23.75 1.4% 40.2% US wheat 840.75 -16.00 -1.9% 28.8% US Coffee 163.05 -1.05 -0.6% -28.5% US Cocoa 2424.00 36.00 1.5% 14.9% US Sugar 20.26 -0.13 -0.6% -12.8% US silver 27.730 -0.037 -0.1% -0.7% US platinum 1399.60 6.80 0.5% -0.4% US palladium 577.35 2.65 0.5% -12.0% (Editing by Jim Marshall)