NEW YORK, Aug 20 Grains, platinum and cotton posted modest gains in an otherwise moribund commodity complex on Monday, with broad market activity subdued as traders contemplated the ebb and flow of euro zone sentiment. After a brief flurry of optimism last week, the macro mood turned gloomier after the European Central Bank sought to squash a report that it might buy debt issued by member countries if their interest rates become too elevated. The Bundesbank also reiterated its opposition to bond purchases. While a dip in the euro and generally downbeat sentiment in riskier markets dragged copper more than 1 percent lower and restrained oil prices, other commodity markets found reason to rise by focusing on more secular issues. Overall trading volume remained about a third below normal, however. Platinum prices jumped 2 percent, extending last week's gains to a two-month high after deadly violence at a mine in South Africa fueled deepening worries about supply. In Chicago, corn and soybean prices both rose nearly 2 percent, moving within striking distance of new highs after the first reports from a crop tour of the Midwest farm belt showed severe damage from the worst drought in half a century. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index eked out a fifth successive day of gains, rising 0.4 percent but still just shy of a three-month high hit last week. U.S. stock indices ended the day all but unchanged. OIL INCHES UP Brent October crude fell 1 cent, or 0.01 percent, to settle at $113.70 a barrel, still down from last week's three-month highs after Reuters reported that the White House was reviving old plans to potentially release oil stockpiles. Still, Brent is up more than 27 percent over two months as major maintenance on North Sea offshore oil fields tightens regional supply, and Iran sanctions more than halve exports from a nation that was once OPEC's second-largest supplier. GRAINS EYE CROP DAMAGE Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 1.8 percent to $8.22-1/4 a bushel, the highest since Aug. 10. November soybeans rose 1.6 percent to $16.72-3/4, the highest since July 23. After consolidating their early summer gains for much of the past few weeks, the grain markets are once again on the move as new reports detail the scale of crop damage. Images and tweets from the year's main crop tour reinforced trade expectations that crop production would shrink below current estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has cut its corn yield forecast more than 40 bushels. GOLD MUTED, PLATINUM RALLIES Spot platinum rose 1.6 percent to $1,487.49 an ounce, after hitting a high of $1,492.99 an ounce by 3:03 p.m. EDT (1903 GMT) which marked its highest since June 18. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,620.74 an ounce. Trading stats spoke volumes about the day's focus, with gold futures on track for their slowest day this year while platinum trade was 25 percent more active than usual. Investors fear that mines in South Africa may produce less of the metal after 44 people were killed during a strike at the Marikana mine owned by Lonmin , which accounts for 12 percent of global platinum output. "Platinum could test its 200-day moving average above $1,500 on the possibility that the Marikana mine can be shut down for an extended period of time or that strike ends up spreading to other mines," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien. Prices at 4:27 p.m. EST (2027 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.91 -0.10 -0.1% -3.0% Brent crude 113.56 -0.15 -0.1% 5.8% Natural gas 2.776 0.057 2.1% -7.1% US gold 1623.00 3.60 0.2% 3.6% Gold 1620.45 4.86 0.3% 3.6% US Copper 337.10 -4.85 -1.4% -1.9% Dollar 82.471 -0.125 -0.2% 2.9% CRB 304.760 1.280 0.4% -0.2% US corn 824.00 16.25 2.0% 27.5% US soybeans 1673.75 36.75 2.2% 39.7% US wheat 912.25 9.50 1.1% 39.8% US Coffee 164.55 1.35 0.8% -27.9% US Cocoa 2408.00 -34.00 -1.4% 14.2% US Sugar 20.50 0.32 1.6% -11.8% US silver 28.593 0.591 2.1% 2.4% US platinum 1497.20 25.10 1.7% 6.6% US palladium 607.70 2.60 0.4% -7.4%