* TR CRB commods index up almost 1 pct, 6th daily gain * Investors expect ECB to intervene in debt markets * Brent crude up 1 pct, copper 2 pct, gold highest since May By Jonathan Leff NEW YORK, Aug 21 Grain prices led a wide rally across commodity markets on Tuesday, propelling a benchmark index to the highest since April as raw materials such as oil and copper climbed on hope for central bank action to end the euro zone debt crisis. In Chicago, new-crop soybean prices surged past $17 a bushel for the first time ever while corn closed in on a new record high as traders bet end-users would scramble for dwindling supplies after the worst drought in decades. China's corn imports in July rose to the second highest on record. Other commodities rallied on mounting speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) would intervene in debt markets to limit the rise in Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. The latest hope was fueled by a story in London's Daily Telegraph, which lent support to a previous weekend report. The euro surged to a seven-week high and the dollar index fell 0.6 percent. A cheaper dollar encouraged investors to buy dollar-denominated commodities. Brent crude oil rose nearly 1 percent and copper rose almost 2 percent, breaking out of a month-long range. U.S. stocks eased, however, on profit-taking from a four-year high. "We're in the midst of a risk rally, with expectations high around what could happen in the first couple of weeks of September," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 0.9 percent, its sixth daily gain in a row and the largest one-day rise in over to weeks. It reached the highest level since April 3 during intra-day trade, taking two-month gains to 15 percent. After two lackluster days, trading overall volume improved, with U.S. futures market turnover just 10 percent below normal. Gold prices touched their highest since May, gaining 1.3 percent to $1,637 an ounce. Platinum, which has surged for the past week on fears that violence at a South African mine will curtail exports, rose 1 percent. It has risen 8 percent over four days, the biggest such rally since last October. Talk of more stimulus ran rampant as Greece's prime minister will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker this week to try and secure more funding from the European Union, International Monetary Fund and ECB. OIL GAINS MODEST Brent October crude rose 94 cents, or 0.83 percent, to settle at $114.64 a barrel, just shy of an over three-month high hit last week. An upcoming maintenance-related North Sea oil production slide and heightened tensions in the Middle East as violence in Syria continues and Iran's dispute with the West over Tehran's nuclear program added to the lift for oil prices. Prices could get another boost from U.S. government stockpile data on Wednesday expected to show crude stocks inched up by just 100,000 barrels last week. SOY RECORD, CORN NEAR Chicago Board of Trade new-crop November soybeans rose 2.9 percent to $17.32-1/2 a bushel, having earlier hit a new contract high of $17.34. December corn rose 1.8 percent to $8.38-3/4 a bushel, near a record $8.49 hit on Aug. 10. After consolidating their early summer gains for much of the past few weeks, the grain markets are once again on the move as new reports detail the scale of crop damage. With a Midwest crop tour finding little good news among the nation's scorched soy and corn fields, analysts reckon that still higher prices will be required to temper demand enough to prevent U.S. grain bins from dropping to zero next summer. COPPER BREAKS RANGE Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped 2.1 percent to close at $7,610 per tonne, having touched a session peak of $7,632, the highest since July 20. The metal breached it $7,300 to $7,600 range of the past month. Trading volume in the New York COMEX futures market was double the 20-day average, despite the holiday season, Import data from the world's top consumer, meanwhile, showed a marginal rise for July, with shipments of refined copper into China at 254,339 tonnes versus 250,097 tonnes in June. Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg of Glencore saw potential for stronger demand in China toward the year-end. "I think we've got to watch China carefully to see what type of stimulus they will or won't put into place... personally I believe you will see more infrastructure spending in the second half," he told a conference call after interim results. Prices at 3:24 p.m. EST (1924 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 96.55 0.71 0.7% -2.3% Brent crude 114.57 0.87 0.8% 6.7% Natural gas 2.775 -0.001 0.0% -7.2% US gold 1642.90 19.90 1.2% 4.9% Gold 1636.33 16.24 1.0% 4.6% US Copper 345.30 8.20 2.4% 0.5% Dollar 81.928 -0.528 -0.6% 2.2% CRB 307.630 2.870 0.9% 0.8% US corn 837.75 13.75 1.7% 29.6% US soybeans 1720.50 46.75 2.8% 43.6% US wheat 930.00 17.75 2.0% 42.5% US Coffee 164.20 -0.35 -0.2% -28.0% US Cocoa 2433.00 25.00 1.0% 15.4% US Sugar 19.78 -0.72 -3.5% -14.9% US silver 29.428 0.835 2.9% 5.4% US platinum 1506.80 9.60 0.6% 7.3% US palladium 624.20 16.50 2.7% -4.9%