* CRB index, down on day, logs eighth weekly rise in 9 wks * Some say rally petering out as grains, oil short of highs * Gold back in favor with best weekly gains since Jan By Jonathan Leff NEW YORK, Aug 24 Commodity markets fell for a second day on Friday as the longest rally since early last year showed signs of running out of steam, with grain traders having adjusted to a drought-stricken crop and oil dealers bracing for a possible release from strategic crude stockpiles. Gold was the outlier, holding steady on the day to secure its biggest weekly gain since January, with traders looking for U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to drop more hints about a possible third round of quantitative easing at the bank's Jackson Hole, Wyoming, enclave next weekend. While other markets succumbed to a degree of technical selling in subdued summer trade, gold has drawn strength from breaking out of the $100 range it had held since mid-May and above its 200-day moving average for the first time since March. "That resistance which kept gold in a range in the last several months should become a new level of support, suggesting gold is not going down but going higher," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of Sarhan Capital. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, which dipped 0.4 percent, ended the week 0.8 percent higher, its eighth rise in nine weeks and taking total gains since late June to over 14 percent, the biggest and longest such streak since early 2011. Raw materials broke with the broader mood in risk markets like stocks, which gained modestly, while the euro rebounded from session lows after central bank sources told Reuters that the European Central Bank is considering targeting a yield band, an option gaining favor among central bankers. However the decision would not be made before the ECB's Sept. 6 policy meeting and it was not clear how wide the band would be or how the ECB would decide when to intervene in the bond markets. Benchmark Brent crude for October delivery closed at $113.59 a barrel, falling $1.42, or 1.23 percent after a report that the International Energy Agency may tap into strategic oil reserves as early as September after dropping its resistance to a U.S.-led plan to offset the impact of Iran sanctions. But oil was still on track toward the biggest two-month gain since the start of 2011, up 16 percent since June as deep North Sea maintenance and hope for further central bank stimulus stoked prices to the highest since May. Corn fell for a third day while soybeans climbed just before an after-hours crop tour report showed fields in even worse condition than the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated two weeks ago. Some traders expect prices will have to scale new peaks in order to curb demand. On a front-month basis, corn's blistering 45 percent surge in June and July -- the biggest such gain since the last devastating drought in 1988 -- has stalled as traders come to grips with the sharply reduced harvest. NARROW, NOT BROAD Unlike the broad commodity rallies in recent years, the latest run-up since June has been focused almost wholly on oil and grains, with metals and soft commodities sitting it out, analysts at Barclays noted in a report on Friday. "With fundamental risk still tilted to the upside in these two sectors and anticipation of QE3 starting to boost the more sluggish precious metals markets as well, we would be very cautious in fading this rally just yet," they said in a note. Gold, one of the world's best-performing assets since 2008, ran out of steam a year ago after hitting a record above $1,920 an ounce, but has lately shown signs of regaining its mojo. It is up 3.3 percent so far in August, its best gain since January. Trading activity on Friday was light, with grains volume a third below normal and U.S. crude down a quarter. Dealing may also be limited on Monday, which is a UK holiday, and through next week ahead of the Sept. 3 U.S. Labor Day holiday. Speculators like big hedge funds, a number of which have been badly burned in the past few years, have remained largely on the sidelined in recent months. The value of managed money holdings in 22 commodity futures markets stayed at around $60 billion in the week to Tuesday, the seventh week in a row at that level, with net flows slipping by a meager $15 million, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. FICKLE INVESTORS After nearly a decade in which investors steadily plowed more money into commodity markets, flows have vacillated for most of the past year, causing some to ask whether the super-cycle of steadily appreciating prices had ended. Barclays estimated that net investor in-flows to commodity products fell to just $463 million in July, less than a tenth as much as June, although total assets in the market rose $16 billion to more than $400 billion due to price appreciation. Precious metals saw the greatest out-flow, while a relatively small $400 million flowed into agricultural markets, despite the onset of the worst U.S. drought in five decades. "Investors continue to regard all growth-sensitive assets with caution at present and that is hampering commodities, with the situation made worse by the particular sensitivity of commodities to China where fears of a hard landing and a potentially sharp contraction in commodity imports remains at the forefront of investors' concerns," they said. Prices at 4:45 p.m. EST (2045 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.98 -0.29 -0.3% -2.9% Brent crude 113.38 -1.63 -1.4% 5.6% Natural gas 2.702 -0.100 -3.6% -9.6% US gold 1672.90 0.10 0.0% 6.8% Gold 1669.40 -0.64 0.0% 6.8% US Copper 348.35 -0.90 -0.3% 1.4% Dollar 81.633 0.273 0.3% 1.8% CRB 306.040 -1.200 -0.4% 0.2% US corn 808.50 -5.75 -0.7% 25.1% US soybeans 1724.25 18.25 1.1% 43.9% US wheat 898.50 -5.75 -0.6% 37.6% US Coffee 162.90 1.05 0.6% -28.6% US Cocoa 2397.00 12.00 0.5% 13.7% US Sugar 19.58 -0.01 -0.1% -15.7% US silver 30.621 0.165 0.5% 9.7% US platinum 1553.40 -0.50 0.0% 10.6% US palladium 652.15 -4.45 -0.7% -0.6%