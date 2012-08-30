* US soybeans go past $17.70 a bushel; could reach $18.14 * US crude oil down 94 cents a barrel on weak Isaac hit * Gold, copper slip as well ahead of Jackson Hole event By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. soybean futures hit record highs on Thursday on the view that the rally induced by the summer-long drought still has legs, while U.S. crude oil fell due to signs of little hurricane damage to oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Gold and copper prices slipped as market participants braced for a speech on Friday from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. Investors will listen closely for hints as to whether the U.S. central bank will launch more economic stimulus. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, the commodity market bellwether, settled down 0.2 percent after the weaker close in U.S. crude oil, its main component. The dollar rose against the euro, weighing on commodities denominated in the U.S. currency, ahead of Bernanke's speech, to be delivered at a gathering of central bankers and finance ministers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Some traders expect Bernanke to hint at a third round of U.S. bond buybacks, or quantitative easing. Others think the Fed would wait for next week's monthly U.S. jobs report before deciding on stimulus at a policy meeting between Sept. 12-13. Aside from metals and oil, gasoline also ended lower, weighing on the 19-component CRB. The decline was limited by higher wheat , corn , soybean and cocoa prices. Soybean futures hit all-time highs on the Chicago Board of Trade on a wave of technical buying by investors convinced that the two-month-long rally in the oilseed had more to go. CBOT soybean futures for November delivery ended up 10-1/2 cents at $17.63-1/2 a bushel after peaking at $17.70. Soybean's front-month September contract on the CBOT hit a record $17.78 before settling up 7 cents at $17.70-1/4. Trend-line analysis of soybean charts indicates prices could reach as high as $18.14 a bushel before the soy harvest kicks into gear in the U.S. Midwest, said Ted Seifried, senior market analyst with the Zaner Group. Prices typically peak just before combines start to roll. "From a technical level, it looks like soybeans still have a little bit more left in the tank," Seifried said. "We could be two or three weeks away from putting a high in. We are in uncharted territory." U.S. crude oil closed down 94 cents, or nearly 1 percent, at $94.55 per barrel as companies operating in the U.S. Gulf Coast reported no major damage to offshore oil production platforms in the region after Hurricane Isaac's trek through the area. Phillips 66 has so far said a Louisiana refinery was partially flooded by Isaac, which was downgraded to a tropical storm after its landfall.. While U.S. crude prices fell, London's Brent oil settled up 11 cents at $112.65 a barrel in choppy trading, supported by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions. Prices at 4:31 p.m. EDT (2031 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 94.70 -0.79 -0.8% -4.2% Brent crude 112.72 0.18 0.2% 5.0% Natural gas 2.748 0.063 2.3% -8.1% US gold 1657.10 -5.90 -0.4% 5.8% Gold 1655.45 -0.49 0.0% 5.9% US Copper 344.05 -0.20 -0.1% 0.1% Dollar 81.692 0.145 0.2% 1.9% CRB 306.510 -0.610 -0.2% 0.4% US corn 808.75 -4.25 -0.5% 25.1% US soybeans 1757.50 15.00 0.9% 46.6% US wheat 911.00 -2.25 -0.3% 39.6% US Coffee 163.40 -3.25 -2.0% -28.4% US Cocoa 2601.00 27.00 1.0% 23.3% US Sugar 19.75 -0.01 -0.1% -15.0% US silver 30.367 -0.470 -1.5% 8.8% US platinum 1502.70 -16.60 -1.1% 7.0% US palladium 614.90 -19.95 -3.1% -6.3%