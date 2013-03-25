* Cyprus deal provides relief but eurozone worries follow * US crude up 1 pct, most other markets little changed * CRB index virtually unchanged By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 25 Crude oil futures rose up to 1 percent on Monday after a bailout deal for Cyprus went through smoothly, but many other commodities slipped or stayed flat as lingering worries about the euro zone weakened the single currency. Jeroen Dijsselbloem, head of the Eurogroup for euro zone finance ministers, said the Cyprus bailout represents a new template for resolving regional banking problems and other nations may have to restructure their banking sectors to adapt. His remarks drove the dollar to a four-month high against the euro, weakening demand for dollar-denominated commodities from buyers holding the European currency. Gold and copper fell . Raw sugar prices slipped to a three-week low. Grains prices also eased as crop and supply prospects improved. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodities, closed virtually unchanged at 294.7041 points from Friday's settlement of 294.6950. The Cyprus bailout removed the immediate risk of financial meltdown that could have ejected the Mediterranean island from the euro zone, but investors worried about more potential problems for the country and euro zone going ahead. "The deal puts the fire out for now. The question is whether it is sustainable," said Thorbjorn Bak Jensen, an analyst at AS Global Risk Management in Copenhagen. "The story is not finished yet; there will still need to be more haircuts ... The positive is that something has been agreed on, but there is still some time to go." U.S. crude oil rose $1.10 to settle at $94.81 a barrel, above the 50-day moving average at $94.38. It reached $95.65 during the session. London's benchmark Brent crude rose 51 cents to settle at $108.17 a barrel, having traded from $106.80 to $109.07. The spot price of gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,603.96 an ounce by 6:10 p.m. EDT (2216 GMT), having earlier traded as low as $1,589.49, which marked a one-week low. Three-month month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended at $7,620 a tonne, down from Friday's close of $7,655. Copper was also weighed down LME data showing stockpiles of the metal in official warehouses rising 2,875 tonnes to a near 10-year high of 565,350 tonnes. Prices at 6:14 p.m. EDT (2214 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 94.79 -0.02 0.0% 3.2% Brent crude 108.18 0.52 0.5% -2.6% Natural gas 3.865 0.000 0.0% 15.3% US gold 1604.50 -1.60 -0.1% -4.3% Gold 1604.04 -0.86 -0.1% -4.2% US Copper 343.50 -1.90 -0.6% -6.0% LME Copper 7620.00 -35.00 -0.5% -3.9% Dollar 82.895 0.366 0.4% 8.0% US corn 733.25 7.00 1.0% 5.0% US soybeans 1437.25 -3.25 -0.2% 1.3% US wheat 727.25 -2.50 -0.3% -6.5% US Coffee 135.60 0.30 0.2% -5.7% US Cocoa 2130.00 -29.00 -1.3% -4.7% US Sugar 17.97 -0.23 -1.3% -7.9% US silver 28.815 0.117 0.4% -4.7% US platinum 1582.90 1.20 0.1% 2.9% US palladium 757.35 -4.20 -0.6% 7.7%