* Robust growth in US home prices fuels US crude rally * Brent crude gains comparatively less on Europe fears * Copper lifted by China buying, Cyprus woes limit gain * Gold down as safe-haven demand ebbs * Soybeans rally, sugar bucks trend at near 2-1/2 yr low By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. crude oil jumped on Tuesday, after data showing robust growth in domestic home prices, and other commodities from metals to agriculture also rose although fears over Cyprus and the euro zone pared gains. The dollar was flat against the euro, holding near Monday's four-month high, on worries that Cyprus's banking problems could make investors shun euro zone assets or withdraw from other less financially-stable European nations such as Spain and Italy. A firm dollar typically softens demand for commodities from holders of other currencies. Even so, U.S. crude settled up 1.6 percent, or $1.53, at $96.34 per barrel, marking it third strong gain in a row. Benchmark copper edged higher in London trade after buying by China, the metal's biggest consumer. Gains in copper were, however, capped by lingering concerns about Cyprus, whose banking system analysts said remained vulnerable after an euro zone bailout secured on Monday. The spot price of gold slipped as safe-haven demand for the precious metal ebbed. On the agricultural front, Chicago-traded soybeans rallied for the first time in three sessions as port congestion during the harvest of Brazil's bumper crop drove up cash prices. Wheat also closed up in Chicago. Among other crops, arabica coffee climbed for a fifth straight day in New York and cocoa also rose. But raw sugar slid to near the 2-1/2 year lows seen in February, bucking the broadly positive trend in agricultural commodities. Natural gas edged up in New York after four straight losing sessions, underpinned by chilly weather forecasts next week in the U.S. Northeast in spite of spring. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global indicator for commodities, rose 0.7 percent, after closing the previous session unchanged. US CRUDE BOOSTED BY STRONG HOME PRICES The gain in U.S. crude came after a survey by Standard & Poors/Case Shiller showed U.S. single-family home prices in January posted the biggest annual increase in 6-1/2 years. Benchmark NYMEX crude futures topped at $96.45 during the session, tempered by reports showing a drop in actual home sales in February and a slide in consumer confidence in March. London's Brent crude finished up 1 percent at $109.36 a barrel. Brent's premium to U.S. crude narrowed to just around $10 a barrel -- the smallest in more than 8 months -- as traders worried the euro zone debt crisis may flare anew after the crisis in Cyprus. "The economic position in the U.S. looks better than in Europe," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland. Prices at 3:19 p.m. EDT (1919 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 96.26 1.45 1.5% 4.8% Brent crude 109.33 1.16 1.1% -1.6% Natural gas 3.976 0.111 2.9% 18.7% US gold 1595.70 -8.80 -0.5% -4.8% Gold 1599.40 -5.50 -0.3% -4.5% US Copper 343.25 -0.25 -0.1% -6.0% LME Copper 7625.00 5.00 0.1% -3.9% Dollar 82.870 0.045 0.1% 8.0% US corn 730.25 -3.00 -0.4% 4.6% US soybeans 1447.75 10.50 0.7% 2.0% US wheat 731.50 4.25 0.6% -6.0% US Coffee 137.60 2.00 1.5% -4.3% US Cocoa 2146.00 16.00 0.8% -4.0% US Sugar 17.78 -0.19 -1.1% -8.9% US silver 28.679 -0.136 -0.5% -5.1% US platinum 1566.00 -16.90 -1.1% 1.8% US palladium 761.40 4.05 0.5% 8.3%