* Natgas jumps 20 pct in first quarter, cotton 18 pct * Wheat leads losses, falling 12 pct (Updates with settlement prices throughout, adds price table) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 28 Natural gas and cotton prices fell on Thursday but posted quarterly double-digit percentage gains to lead commodities higher in the first three moths, as U.S. markets wrapped up trading for March ahead of the Good Friday holiday. Gas prices jumped 20 percent on the quarter as persistent cold weather across key gas-consuming regions in the United States surprised traders who expected warmer weather with the onset of spring. Cotton rallied 18 percent as bullish speculative bets on the fiber hit five-year highs on fear that China's cotton supplies were tightening, despite a record global surplus expected by end of July. Grains futures tumbled on Thursday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported large stockpiles and big crops for everything from corn to soybeans. Agricultural markets were among the biggest decliners for the quarter, with wheat posting the biggest quarterly fall, nearly 12 percent. Soft commodities, or coffee, sugar and cocoa, were down across the board. Sugar had the biggest decline, down more than 9 percent for the quarter, pressured by the impending arrival of a new Brazilian cane crop. Copper was down about 5 percent on the quarter as fears of another flare up in Europe's debt crisis from Cyprus' banking woes offset positive sentiment lent by recent bullish U.S. economic data. Gold was also down about 5 percent for the quarter. Crude oil prices were mixed, with U.S. crude posting a quarterly gain of nearly 6 percent and Brent down nearly 1 percent. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodities, was down more than half a percent for Thursday after the tumble in grains prices. But the 19-commodity index rose nearly half a percent for the quarter and almost 1 percent for March, supported by the gains in U.S. crude, cotton and natural gas. STRONG DOLLAR COULD PRESSURE METALS For the second quarter, traders expected pressure on prices of industrial commodities, particularly metals, if the dollar strengthens on financial troubles in Europe. The dollar is already at a four-month peak to the euro, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive to euro holders. "For base metals, Europe is still directly or indirectly a big driver because if it isn't the direct driver it's indirect because of what its done to the euro," BNP Paribas analyst Stephen Briggs said. "It's not just Cyprus, it's Italy and the continued deadlock about forming a government, and generally speaking pretty poor data out of Europe. So I think that's still the main story." Cotton marked its second quarterly gain in row as the net speculative length in the market -- which indicates bets for higher prices -- hit peaks last seen in 2008. Cotton's price has surged even though a record global cotton surplus is expected by the end of the crop year through July. Speculative buying in cotton soared after China, the top consumer, ramped up domestic stockpiling of the fiber, creating a tale of two perceived supplies -- one of global stocks and another of world inventories excluding China's. Cotton's front-month contract settled at 88.46 cents a lb, showing a slight loss on the day. It was up 5.8 percent for the month and up 17.7 percent for the quarter. For natural gas, it was the fourth straight quarterly gain since March 2012 as surprising turns in U.S. weather patterns drove physical demand for the commodity and frenzied buying in the futures market. The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued a report on Thursday showing total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 95 billion cubic feet to 1.781 trillion. Natural gas' front-month contract closed at 4.024 per million British thermal units, down 1.1 percent on the day but up 15.1 percent for March and 20.1 percent for the quarter. Prices at 4:00 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 97.09 0.51 0.5% 5.7% Brent crude 109.90 0.21 0.2% -1.1% Natural gas 4.024 -0.044 -1.1% 20.1% US gold 1594.80 -11.40 -0.7% -4.8% Gold 1595.94 -8.85 -0.5% -4.7% US Copper 343.25 0.00 0.0% -6.0% LME Copper 7540.00 -66.00 -0.9% -4.9% Dollar 82.973 -0.248 -0.3% 8.1% US corn 695.25 -40.00 -5.4% -0.4% US soybeans 1404.75 -49.00 -3.4% -1.0% US wheat 687.75 -49.00 -6.7% -11.6% US Coffee 137.15 0.55 0.4% -4.6% US Cocoa 2170.00 20.00 0.9% -3.0% US Sugar 17.66 -0.19 -1.1% -9.5% US silver 28.323 -0.289 -1.0% -6.3% US platinum 1571.20 -8.60 -0.5% 2.1% US palladium 768.25 -0.05 0.0% 9.2% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)