* US, China factory data; weaker supply-demand disappoints * Cyprus bailout still a threat as Europe closed for Easter * Caution too before ECB meeting, US jobs data * Dollar down versus euro, US stocks retreat from record (Updates with markets close) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, April 1 Grains and metals markets extended their tumble into the second quarter, with corn and copper hitting nine-month lows on Monday amid weaker supply-demand fundamentals and disappointing U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data. Oil prices recovered by the close, but remained vulnerable as traders braced for more fallout from Cyprus' banking bailout and the impact that could have on the broader euro zone when European markets reopen on Tuesday from the Easter break. Caution also prevailed before the European Central Bank's monetary policy review on Thursday and monthly U.S. payroll data on Friday. U.S. stocks fell as the S&P 500 retreated from record closing highs of the previous session. The dollar slipped against other major currencies. . The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index ended down 0.6 percent after 12 of the 19 markets tracked by the commodities bellwether slipped into negative territory. CHINA, U.S. FACTORY GROWTH DISAPPOINT The broad decline came after The Institute for Supply Management's reading of 51.3 for U.S. manufacturing in March fell short of analysts' average forecast of 54.2. In China, the official purchasing managers index for March was 50.9, the highest in 11 months, although a Reuters poll showed economists expected a rise to 52.0 from February's five-month low of 50.1. China's factory data "came in below market expectations, which could indicate oil demand growth may not expand quite as quickly as we would like it to", said Carl Larry, president of the Houston-based Oil Outlooks and Opinion. London's benchmark Brent crude finished up $1.06 cents at $111.08 a barrel, after a 1 percent drop in the first quarter which ended Thursday. Its peak for the session was $111.33, which marked a high since March 7. U.S. crude settled down 16 cents at $97.07 a barrel, swinging between a six-week high of $97.80 and an intraday low of $95.92 during the session. It had gained nearly 6 percent in the January-March period. BIGGEST TWO-DAY LOSS FOR CORN On the grains front, corn futures in Chicago dropped to a nine-month low, extending its biggest two-day slide since January 2009, as larger-than-expected U.S. stockpiles heaped pressure on the market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised grains markets on Thursday by pegging corn stocks at 5.399 billion bushels as of March 1, above the average analyst estimate of 5.013 billion bushels. The USDA also said farmers would plant the highest corn acreage since 1936. The front-month corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade corn closed down 53 cents, or 7.6 percent, at $6.42-1/2 a bushel, the lowest nearby price since late June. It had fallen nearly 13 percent over the past two sessions, the biggest two-day drop since 1996. Wheat also hit a 9-month low, weighed down by corn. Wheat had posted the biggest fall among U.S. commodities for the first quarter, falling nearly 12 percent. CBOT soybeans fell to a 2-1/2-month low. Investment bank Goldman Sachs added to the bearish mood in grains by lowering its price forecasts for corn, soybeans and wheat, citing the larger than expected stocks, trade sources said. Goldman lowered its three-month price forecast for CBOT corn to $6.50 per bushel from $7.50 previously. For soybeans, Goldman lowered its three-month price forecast to $13.50 a bushel from $14 and cut its wheat's outlook to $6.50 from $7.80. In metals, the most-active copper futures contract in Shanghai fell more than 2 percent to 53,600 yuan ($8,600) a tonne, its lowest in more than nine months, pressured by a weak euro and new measures to douse China's red hot property sector. In New York, U.S. copper's most-active contract, May, settled down 0.8 percent at $3.3745 a lb. Prices at 5:07 p.m. EST (2107 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 96.96 -0.27 -0.3% 5.6% Brent crude 111.00 0.98 0.9% -0.1% Natural gas 4.015 -0.009 -0.2% 19.8% US gold 1600.00 5.20 0.3% -4.5% Gold 1598.79 2.62 0.2% -4.5% US Copper 337.45 -2.75 -0.8% -7.6% LME Copper 7540.00 0.00 0.0% -4.9% Dollar 82.756 -0.466 -0.6% 7.8% US corn 642.25 -53.00 -7.6% -8.0% US soybeans 1390.75 -14.00 -1.0% -2.0% US wheat 664.00 -23.75 -3.5% -14.7% US Coffee 138.40 1.25 0.9% -3.8% US Cocoa 2184.00 14.00 0.6% -2.3% US Sugar 17.69 0.03 0.2% -9.3% US silver 27.944 -0.379 -1.3% -7.6% US platinum 1596.40 25.20 1.6% 3.7% US palladium 783.95 15.70 2.0% 11.5% (Editing by Andrew Hay and Andre Grenon)