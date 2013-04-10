* Gas rallies by over 3 pct, cotton rises about 2 percent * Dollar at 4-year peak to yen, pressuring oil, copper, gold (Updates with markets' close) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, April 10 Natural gas and cotton rallied on Wednesday, helping the broader commodities complex stay firm, as oil, metals and agricultural prices fell on the back of a stronger dollar and weaker demand outlooks. The dollar hit a four-year peak against the yen after minutes of the Federal Reserve's March meeting reinforced expectations the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program might end sooner rather than later. The Fed's bond-backed monetary stimulus, and the resulting dollar weakness, had been integral to the rebound in commodity prices in the first two years after the financial crisis erupted in 2008. The dollar's rally on Wednesday led to mixed oil prices , and a lower close in copper and gold . Weaker demand outlooks also pressured energy and metals markets. On the agricultural side, wheat futures fell 2 percent and soybeans turned lower in volatile dealings after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimates for supplies at the end of 2012/13 came in well above analysts' estimates. ž Even so, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index ended virtually unchanged, with support from the run-up in natural gas and cotton. GAS HIGHER ON SUPPLY BET, COTTON REBOUNDS The advances in gas and cotton came after they had given up some of their hefty first-quarter gains last week. Gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange jumped more than 3 percent at one point, boosted by expectations of another late-season withdrawal in U.S. gas stockpiles, to be reported on Thursday. With milder, spring-like weather on tap for consuming regions of the nation, traders expect heating demand for gas to be limited. But some note that an unusual number of power plant outages at this time of the year were helping to lift demand for gas-fired power generation. In addition, hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University issued their first outlook for the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season on Wednesday, calling for an above-average season with 18 tropical storms and nine hurricanes. NYMEX's front-month gas contract, May, settled up 6.8 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $4.085 per million British thermal units. It had rallied to a session high of $4.161, up about 3.5 percent. On Monday, the contract rose to $4.18, the highest for a nearby gas contract since August 2011. So far this year, natural gas has been the best performing commodity after cold late-winter weather, above-average nuclear power plant outages and stronger price expectations pushed prices up more than 20 percent on the year. Cotton recovered ground after hitting a one-month low in Tuesday's session. The front-month U.S. cotton contract in New York, May , settled at 85.37 cents per lb, up 0.73 cents or 0.9 percent. Traders attributed the rebound to Brazil's cutting of import taxes on raw cotton and India's plan to boost cotton imports this year. May cotton had rallied to 86.53 earlier, after falling to a low of 84.38 cents on Tuesday -- the lowest since early March. For the year, U.S. cotton is up nearly 15 percent. Prices at 2:54 p.m. EDT (1854 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 94.51 0.31 0.3% 2.9% Brent crude 105.52 -0.73 -0.7% -5.0% Natural gas 4.085 0.068 1.7% 21.9% US gold 1558.30 -27.90 -1.8% -7.0% Gold 1561.54 -23.16 -1.5% -6.7% US Copper 343.85 -2.30 -0.7% -5.9% LME Copper 7575.00 -55.00 -0.7% -4.5% Dollar 82.530 0.221 0.3% 7.5% US corn 649.00 4.75 0.7% -7.1% US soybeans 1392.75 -2.75 -0.2% -1.8% US wheat 696.75 -12.00 -1.7% -10.4% US Coffee 136.05 0.65 0.5% -5.4% US Cocoa 2214.00 -5.00 -0.2% -1.0% US Sugar 17.90 0.18 1.0% -8.3% US silver 27.653 -0.228 -0.8% -8.5% US platinum 1529.20 -22.80 -1.5% -0.6% US palladium 720.85 -12.15 -1.7% 2.5% (Editing by Kenneth Barry and Chris Reese)