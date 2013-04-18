* Brent crude above $99 a barrel, up 1 pct * Gold also rises about 1 pct to $1,390 an ounce * Copper steadies; soybeans rally By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, April 18 Commodities rebounded broadly on Thursday as oil prices rose after a six-day selloff, while gold climbed and copper steadied. In agricultural markets, soybeans hit 3-week highs on tight supplies and fund buying pushed arabica coffee higher. While markets deemed oversold such as oil attracted buying from those looking for bargains, the weaker dollar made commodities more attractive for those holding currencies such as the euro. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global indicator of commodity prices, settled up 0.7 percent after 10 of the 19 markets it tracks ended in positive territory. Brent crude oil in London rose $1.44 to settle at $99.13 a barrel, snapping a six-day losing streak as low prices sparked buying by bargain hunters. The backdrop for Brent's 9-percent price slide this month, and U.S. crude's drop in four out of the previous five sessions, was a series of reports and forecasts indicating slowing global demand for oil. The moves have left prices technically oversold, traders and analysts said. "We haven't seen any change in the fundamentals, so the view that we're in oversold territory is probably true," said Gene McGillian, broker and analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut, adding that traders with long bets on crude oil prices had likely eased their liquidation selling. Brent fell below $100 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time since July 2012, prompting rumblings from Iran and Venezuela, the price hawks in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Gold prices rose on better physical demand but buyers stayed cautious following the metal's historic sell-off earlier in the week. The spot price of bullion was at around $1,390 an ounce late on Thursday, up 1 percent from Thursday's 1,376 level. Signs of improving physical demand at lower prices, including a spate of buying of gold bars, coins and nuggets in Asia, and very strong U.S. gold coins sales, lifted the market. Copper ended flat after hitting a session low below $7,000 a tonne for the first time in 18 months on persistent worries about global demand. Analysts said data on copper trades indicated heavy short selling might be drying up and a rebound could be on target. "The data shows that the market has never been this short. That for me is a big upside risk for prices because when people start closing out those shorts, you could get quite a big snap higher," said analyst Gayle Berry at Barclays. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit a session low of $6,800 a tonne, its weakest since Oct. 20, 2011. The three-month contract - which has shed about 11 percent so far this year - pared losses to close at $7,088, some $8 up from its Thursday close. Prices at 6:16 p.m. EDT (2215 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 88.31 0.58 0.7% -3.8% Brent crude 99.60 1.91 2.0% -10.4% Natural gas 4.401 0.000 0.0% 31.3% US gold 1392.00 9.80 0.7% -16.9% Gold 1390.52 -0.10 0.0% -17.0% US Copper 321.90 1.65 0.5% -11.9% LME Copper 7088.00 8.00 0.1% -10.6% Dollar 82.559 -0.125 -0.2% 7.5% US corn 644.50 -14.75 -2.2% -7.7% US soybeans 1430.50 8.25 0.6% 0.8% US wheat 702.75 -1.00 -0.1% -9.7% US Coffee 138.90 2.80 2.1% -3.4% US Cocoa 2310.00 11.00 0.5% 3.3% US Sugar 17.69 -0.16 -0.9% -9.3% US silver 23.245 -0.062 -0.3% -23.1% US platinum 1428.40 -6.40 -0.4% -7.2% US palladium 669.80 8.40 1.3% -4.8%