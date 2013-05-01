* CRB extends April's 3 pct loss on worrying US, China data * Brent crude down 2.4 pct for session, LME copper 3.7 pct lower * Wheat tanks on profit-taking after April gains, soy down 2 pct (Updates with prices ending off their lows; adds Fed decision to keep up bond buying) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 1Oil, gold and copper tumbled on Wednesday after renewed worries over the Chinese and U.S. economies drove investors to sell raw materials on the first trading day of May, a month known for historically weak commodity prices. While U.S. Treasuries rallied at the expense of commodities and stocks as investors sought safe-havens, the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep buying $85 billion of government bonds a month helped energy, metals and agricultural markets end off their lows. Bond-buying by the Fed had fueled investment activity in commodities for more than two years now. The central bank's commitment to continue with that stimulus to help U.S. recovery was seen as positive to natural resource prices, analysts said. Benchmark Brent crude oil out of London closed down 2.4 percent at $99.95 a barrel, just below the $100 mark. It had fallen nearly 4 percent at its session low, after data showing record high stockpiles of crude in the United States, the world's top oil consumer. In copper, the three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange finished down 3.7 percent at $6,795 a tonne, breaking the 7,000 a tonne support. U.S. gold futures fell more than 2 percent initially before closing down 1.8 percent, at $1,446.20 an ounce, after the Fed decision to stick to its monetary easing plan helped pare losses in gold. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodity prices, settled down 1.7 percent, after finishing April about 3 percent lower. Fourteen of the CRB's 19 components finished in negative territory, with cocoa, lean hogs and cattle being the only gainers. May is usually a time for weak prices and activity in financial markets, as traders go on holiday with the advent of warmer weather in the United States and other parts of the northern hemisphere. That weakness is sometimes exacerbated by concerns about the economy, like now, and how demand for raw materials would fare. The CRB lost nearly 11 percent in May last year and almost 6 percent the previous year. TIME TO "SELL AND GO AWAY"? "If this is the time to 'sell in May and go away' we certainly seem to be off to a fast start," said Edward Meir, metals analyst at INTL Fc Stone in New York. While Fed stimulus action periodically helps commodities, he said "any price bounce will likely prove short-lived as commodity investors do not seem to be responding as they once were to easy money, but are instead pining to see more evidence of growth setting in." Signs of stagnating growth in China, euro zone debt trouble and uncertainty about further U.S. economic stimulus led commodities to one of their sharpest sell-offs last month. Brent crude fell below $100 the first time in nine months, gold had its biggest loss in dollar terms and copper sank to an 18-month low during the tumble. All three markets finished at least 7 percent lower for April. On Wednesday, more data emerged to show U.S. manufacturing growth had slowed last month, underlining worries that the No. 1 economy cooled as the second quarter got underway. In China, manufacturing orders also showed a surprise drop in April that cast concerns about growth in one of the world's top commodities consumers. "It's the same picture of relative slow demand," said Olivier Jakob, an analyst at Petromatrix. Agricultural prices also tanked on Wednesday, following the slide in industrial commodities such as oil and metals. U.S. soybean futures settled down nearly 2 percent for their sharpest loss in a month due to the weaker economic picture in China -- the world's largest market for soybeans. Wheat, one of April's stronger performers with a 5-percent gain for the month, fell more than 1 percent on profit-taking. Prices at 4:35 p.m. EDT (2034 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 90.96 -2.50 -2.7% -0.9% Brent crude 99.81 -2.56 -2.5% -10.2% Natural gas 4.326 -0.017 -0.4% 29.1% US gold 1446.20 -25.90 -1.8% -13.7% Gold 1456.40 -20.20 -1.4% -13.0% US Copper 308.00 -10.75 -3.4% -15.7% LME Copper 6795.00 -260.00 -3.7% -14.3% Dollar 81.606 -0.140 -0.2% 6.3% US corn 681.75 -0.75 -0.1% -2.4% US soybeans 1437.50 -30.25 -2.1% 1.3% US wheat 710.50 -11.25 -1.6% -8.7% US Coffee 134.70 -0.40 -0.3% -6.3% US Cocoa 2415.00 47.00 2.0% 8.0% US Sugar 17.33 -0.27 -1.5% -11.2% US silver 23.343 -0.842 -3.5% -22.8% US platinum 1469.50 -37.70 -2.5% -4.5% US palladium 684.75 -13.05 -1.9% -2.6% (Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)