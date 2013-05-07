* China April trade data expected on Wednesday * Brent crude closes below $105 after nearing $106 earlier * Copper consolidates early run to 3-week high * Gold down as Australia cuts rates, ECB open to more easing (Updates with closing prices, new analyst quote) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 7 Oil fell on Tuesday after initially rallying on optimism about a recovery in Europe and worry over growing Middle East tensions, while copper consolidated from a 3-week high as commodity investors turned cautious ahead of trade data from China. Gold fell for a second straight session. Its appeal as an alternative investment faded as U.S. stocks remained near Monday's record highs on prospects of more central bank stimulus. Australia cut rates to record lows on Tuesday, shadowing last week's move by the European Central Bank, which said it could trim rates again. In other markets, natural gas fell to a one-month low, while corn struggled to rebound from its worst sell-off in 5 weeks in the previous session. Activity in commodities was restrained somewhat by anxiety over what China's preliminary trade data for April will show on Wednesday. China's imports of crude oil, iron ore and soybeans are all likely to have increased for a second month, although copper arrivals might ease slightly due to port strikes in top exporter Chile, traders said. A Reuters poll, meanwhile, showed China's import growth for April probably eased, suggesting the underlying momentum for both the domestic and global economies remains tepid. "For many investors, one reason to even be in commodities has been the growth in China," said Adam Sarhan, founder of Sarhan Capital, a boutique investment advisory in New York. "But these days, we're increasingly seeing the narrative change from better-than-expected economic growth in China to weaker-than-expected." The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down 0.4 percent after losses in 14 of the 19 futures markets it tracked. In crude oil, the benchmark Brent grade out of Europe's North Sea closed down 1 percent at $104.40 a barrel. It had rallied toward $106 earlier on data showing a second straight month of growth in German industrial orders and fears of oil supply disruption after Israeli air strikes on Syria close to Damascus. With Tuesday's close, Brent is up nearly $6 a barrel from a low of under $99 on April 1. Traders said the market looked ripe for profit-taking as the rebound was built over just three sessions, despite little positive change in global economic data or oil demand. "We're getting into an area where we've had such a strong run-up in price over the past few days, when really from a fundamental standpoint it's hard to justify. We got up here on a lot of froth," said Stephen Schork, editor of The Schork Report in Pennsylvania. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed flat at $7,265 a tonne after running up to a 3 week-high of $7,374. Traders said the market gave up gains mainly on concerns about Wednesday's trade data due from China, the world's biggest buyer of copper and other base metals. The spot price of gold fell more than 1 percent to hover at around $1,450 an ounce. It had soared to a mid-April high of nearly $1,488 on Friday. Prices at 4:43 p.m. EDT (2043 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.51 -0.65 -0.7% 4.0% Brent crude 104.09 -1.37 -1.3% -6.3% Natural gas 3.920 -0.091 -2.3% 17.0% US gold 1448.80 -19.20 -1.3% -13.5% Gold 1451.75 -17.14 -1.2% -13.3% US Copper 330.25 -0.80 -0.2% -9.6% LME Copper 7265.00 -5.00 -0.1% -8.4% Dollar 82.301 -0.014 0.0% 7.2% US corn 676.50 -2.25 -0.3% -3.1% US soybeans 1463.50 19.00 1.3% 3.2% US wheat 699.50 6.50 0.9% -10.1% US Coffee 142.70 0.95 0.7% -0.8% US Cocoa 2396.00 -6.00 -0.2% 7.2% US Sugar 17.64 -0.17 -1.0% -9.6% US silver 23.806 -0.149 -0.6% -21.2% US platinum 1481.20 -26.50 -1.8% -3.7% US palladium 680.60 -16.50 -2.4% -3.2% (Editing by Alden Bentley. Editing by Andre Grenon)