* May reading for US consumer reading at over 5-year high * US single-family home prices gain their most in 7 years * Corn, soy leap as wet weather threatens acreage, yields By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 28 Oil and copper prices jumped on Tuesday on stronger U.S. consumer confidence and signs of easier monetary policy from central banks, while yield-threatening crop weather boosted corn and soybean futures. Gold fell as the growing appetite for risk diminished the safe-haven pull in bullion. Arabica coffee also declined, hitting the lowest price in more than 3-1/2 years due to bumper harvest expectations. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodity prices, closed up for the first time in five sessions, hitting a near one-week high. Ten of the CRB's 19 components rose, with corn, soybeans and heating oil all gaining about 2 percent or more. ECONOMY, MIDEAST RISK HELPS OIL Oil prices rose after a May reading for U.S. consumer confidence hit a more than 5-year high, suggesting demand for oil could rise as the economy in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, showed signs of improvement. Stocks on Wall Street, a proxy for business confidence, rallied as well, lending a further boost to oil, as central banks reassured investors that they will keep policies designed to foster global growth. "The consumer confidence number was a big factor here, and the overall strength of the equity markets added to the tenor of demand outlook, which should be picking up," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. Oil was also boosted by worries that the escalating war in Syria might spark more strife in the Middle East, which accounts for almost a fifth of the world's seaborne crude oil supplies. Crude oil's benchmark Brent grade from Europe's North Sea closed up 1.6 percent at $104.23 a barrel. U.S. crude settled nearly 1 percent higher at $95.01. COPPER GAINS ON RISING US HOME PRICES Copper also rose on the higher U.S. consumer confidence reading and data showing prices of single-family homes in the country having gained the most in seven years. The base metal is one of the key raw materials in home building and is used mainly in power and telecommunications cabling. Offsetting some bullish sentiment in copper was data showing China's factory activity shrank in May for the first time in seven months. The data reignited worries over sputtering growth in China, which accounts for around 40 percent of the world demand for refined copper. "We expect copper to continue moving around current levels as dips will attract consumer buying so the downside should be pretty limited. But the upside is also limited as caution over growth out of China will prompt some selling at higher prices," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. The benchmark three-month copper futures contract in London closed up 0.3 percent at $7,322 a tonne, after touching a session peak of $7,379. WET WEATHER DRIVES SOY, CORN Corn and soybean prices leapt as wet U.S. weather threatened to trim crop acreage and yields. "There was more rain than expected and more is coming this week. There is concern we'll lose more corn acres than previously thought and now it's delaying soybean plantings too," said Art Liming, a futures strategist for Citigroup. Corn for the new-December U.S. crop, the contract most affected by planting delays, rose 2.7 percent in Chicago trade to close at $5.51 a bushel. It was the contract's biggest rise in a month and the fourth consecutive session in which it has closed up. Soybeans for July ended at $15.09-1/4 a bushel in Chicago, rising 2.2 percent for their largest gain in two weeks. Prices at 5:16 p.m. EDT (2116 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.03 0.88 0.9% 3.5% Brent crude 104.35 1.73 1.7% -6.1% Natural gas 4.174 -0.063 -1.5% 24.6% US gold 1378.90 -7.70 -0.6% -17.7% Gold 1379.85 -14.43 -1.0% -17.6% US Copper 3.32 0.02 0.6% -99.1% LME Copper 7323.00 24.00 0.3% -7.7% Dollar 84.262 0.562 0.7% 9.8% US corn 666.50 9.25 1.4% -4.5% US soybeans 1509.25 33.00 2.2% 6.4% US wheat 693.75 -3.75 -0.5% -10.8% US Coffee 126.45 -0.80 -0.6% -12.1% US Cocoa 2205.00 -41.00 -1.8% -1.4% US Sugar 16.72 -0.12 -0.7% -14.3% US silver 0.222 -0.003 -1.3% -99.3% US platinum 1461.80 9.90 0.7% -5.0% US palladium 757.00 30.55 4.2% 7.6%