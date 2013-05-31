* Brent crude down 4th straight month, gold 2 months in row * Arabica coffee and cocoa have weakest month in year * Natgas snaps 3-month rally; copper has best month since Nov By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 31 Benchmark Brent crude oil futures closed down on Friday, posting a fourth straight monthly decline, and gold also posted daily and monthly declines as investors remained uneasy throughout May about whether the Federal Reserve will end its free flow of easy money. Arabica coffee fell 6 percent for the month, and cocoa was down 8 percent in May, the biggest monthly decline of the year for both soft commodities. Raw sugar slid 6 percent in May, its biggest monthly decline since August 2012. Natural gas, the biggest gainer among commodities thus far for 2013, fell 8 percent in May, snapping three months of gains. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index finished down more than 2 percent for the month and 0.7 percent lower on the day. Copper and soybeans were two commodities that did gain in May. Copper had its best month since November, rising 3 percent after a bearish three-month run. Soybeans also rose nearly 3 percent for May, for a second straight month of gains. JUNE FOCUS: THE FED Analysts said they expected commodities investors to stay focused in June on the Fed's near-term policy, as markets head into the final month of the second quarter. "Every forthcoming piece of U.S. and other data will used as a barometer to measure the potential for the Fed to unwind certain stimulus programs in the coming months," said David Meger, vice president and metals trading director at Vision Financial Markets in Chicago. "Obviously all these will also relate to the dollar's relative strength, which is another major determinant for commodity prices." Gold and oil prices have swung over the past few weeks on speculation over what the Fed was likely to do if the U.S. economic recovery, patchy so far this year, gathers steam. Much of the peaks in commodity prices since the financial crisis have been driven by the Fed pumping money into the economy to keep interest rates ultra-low. Under its latest stimulus plan, the central bank has committed to buying $85 billion of U.S. government bonds a month. BALLOONING CRUDE SUPPLY WEIGHS ON OIL Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea settled at $100.39 a barrel, down 2 percent for May and 1.8 percent lower for Friday. New York-traded U.S. crude finished at $91.97, down 1.5 percent for the month and 1.8 percent lower on the day. Oil prices fell on both sides of the Atlantic after Keystone -- a major Canadian crude pipeline carrying 590,000 barrels-per-day into Illinois and Cushing -- resumed service in a market already pressured by ballooning supplies, tepid demand and a weak economic outlook. Crude prices were also weighed down by April's drop in U.S. consumer spending, the first in almost a year. Euro zone data, meanwhile, showed unemployment in the 17-country bloc had reached a new high last month. GOLD DOWN WITH SILVER, PLATINUM Gold fell along with other precious metals such as silver and platinum. The spot price of bullion hovered below $1,393 an ounce, down more than 6 percent on the month and extending April's drop of over 7 percent. For the day, the market was down 2 percent. Open interest in U.S. gold futures fell to its lowest in almost 4 years, due to a combination of decreasing fund interest, option expiration and squaring of books amid uncertainties over Fed policy. Gold tumbled 1 percent Tuesday last week after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said a decision to reduce the bond-buying program could be made in the "next few meetings." Prices rebounded the next day after James Bullard, another senior Fed official, said he did not think the stimulus plan was "that close" to an end. Year to date, spot gold is down 17 percent, while spot silver has fallen 27 percent, to be among the top losers in the commodities complex. Prices at 3:50 p.m. EDT (1950 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 91.70 -1.91 -2.0% -0.1% Brent crude 100.15 -2.04 -2.0% -9.9% Natural gas 3.984 -0.039 -1.0% 18.9% US gold 1392.60 -18.90 -1.3% -16.9% Gold 1385.00 -28.25 -2.0% -17.3% US Copper 3.29 -0.02 -0.7% -99.1% LME Copper 7309.00 -8.00 -0.1% -7.8% Dollar 83.245 0.203 0.2% 8.4% US corn 662.00 7.75 1.2% -5.2% US soybeans 1510.00 14.25 1.0% 6.4% US wheat 705.50 5.75 0.8% -9.3% US Coffee 127.05 1.20 1.0% -11.6% US Cocoa 2191.00 -20.00 -0.9% -2.0% US Sugar 16.55 -0.10 -0.6% -15.2% US silver 0.222 -0.004 -2.0% -99.3% US platinum 1461.80 -20.90 -1.4% -5.0% US palladium 751.05 -6.95 -0.9% 6.8%