* Japan's surprise move not to widen stimulus rocks markets
* Oil down as much as 1 pct, copper hits early May lows
* Nickel falls to July 2009 level, gold near 3-week low
* Corn, soy rise on speculative buying before US crop report
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 11 Oil fell as much as 1 percent
and copper hit a one-month low as commodities fell for a second
straight day on Tuesday on fears other central banks will
reduce their monetary easing after the Bank of Japan's surprise
move not to enlarge its stimulus plan.
Gold slid too, touching a near three-week low, after
the Bank of Japan (BOJ) decided not to add to a $1.4 trillion
stimulus program announced in April.
The BOJ action sparked a reversal of bets on stocks,
emerging-market debt and other assets bolstered by accommodative
monetary policies. Investors have become more nervous in recent
weeks about when the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow its own
stimulus.
"The Bank of Japan put a little damper on the idea that
stimulus measures are going to continue to drive us," said Gene
McGillian, an analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Bearish supply and demand factors also drove some
commodities lower, with dry weather enhancing the output
potential in raw sugar, which already faced bloated
inventories.
Corn and soybeans were among the few
agricultural commodities that rose, lifted by tight supply
concerns and positioning ahead of a U.S. government crop report
due on Wednesday.
The gains in corn and soy, as well as silver and cotton
, helped limit the downside on the 19-commodity Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index. One of the world's most
closely watched financial indexes and a bellwether for
commodities, the CRB shed half a percent, extending Monday's 0.4
percent loss.
Oil's benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North
Sea closed down nearly 1 percent at $102.96 per barrel.
New York-traded U.S. crude settled down 0.4 percent
at $95.38 a barrel.
Crude prices also fell after the U.S. government nearly
doubled the estimate of its shale oil supplies. The Energy
Information Administration revised its estimate on U.S. shale
oil reserves to 58 billion barrels, up from 32 billion in 2011,
as new drilling techniques unlocked deposits.
In copper, the benchmark three-month contract in London
ended at $7,065, down from Monday's close of $7,230. It
earlier touched an early May low of $7,032 a tonne.
Other metals also fell sharply, with three-month nickel
dropping to $14,475 a tonne, its lowest level since July
2009.
Aside from the BOJ move, copper was weighed down by concerns
over the demand outlook for metals from top consumer China.
Data at the weekend from China, which accounts for 40
percent of global copper consumption, showed unexpected weakness
in May trade and struggling domestic activity.
Prices at 4:52 p.m. EDT (2052 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 94.92 -0.85 -0.9% 3.4%
Brent crude 102.52 -1.43 -1.4% -7.7%
Natural gas 3.724 -0.076 -2.0% 11.1%
US gold 1377.00 -9.00 -0.6% -17.8%
Gold 1377.41 -8.99 -0.6% -17.7%
US Copper 3.20 -0.05 -1.4% -12.5%
LME Copper 7065.00 -97.00 -1.4% -10.9%
Dollar 81.090 -0.556 -0.7% 5.6%
CRB 285.006 -1.492 -0.5% -3.4%
US corn 659.50 9.50 1.5% -5.5%
US soybeans 1540.50 28.75 1.9% 8.6%
US wheat 696.75 7.00 1.0% -10.4%
US Coffee 127.70 -1.05 -0.8% -11.2%
US Cocoa 2355.00 -5.00 -0.2% 5.3%
US Sugar 16.29 -0.09 -0.5% -16.5%
US silver 21.646 21.427 1.5% -28.4%
US platinum 1479.90 -27.00 0.0% -3.8%
US palladium 750.75 -16.90 -2.2% 6.7%
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)