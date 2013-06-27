By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 27 Crude oil jumped for a fourth
straight day on Thursday on rising conviction that monetary
stimulus measures from major central banks would stay in place
for now, and copper prices rose too while gold tumbled.
Crop markets mostly fell.
Raw sugar prices slumped 3 percent, under pressure
from technical selling and spread-related trade.
Corn to be delivered after the U.S. autumn harvest
closed down for a sixth consecutive day due to favorable crop
weather across the Corn Belt.
Even so, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB
index ended up, rebounding from Wednesday's 1-year low
, helped by the gains in oil and metals prices.
The index rose 0.2 percent, after falling 0.4 percent in the
previous session.
Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea
closed up $1.16, or 1.4 percent, at $102.82 a barrel.
New York-traded U.S. crude settled up $1.55, or 1.6
percent, at $97.05.
Oil prices rose in reaction to Wednesday's assurance by
Federal Reserve officials that the U.S. central bank was in no
rush to scale back its massive bond-buying program. U.S. GDP
data also showed the government slashed the estimate for
first-quarter economic growth, making immediate curbs to the Fed
stimulus unlikely.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed up $5 at $6,740 a tonne after easing worries about a
credit crunch in top metals buying country China.
Gold sank over 2 percent to below $1,200 per ounce for the
first time in nearly three years as investors continued their
relentless selling.
The spot price of gold was down more than $26 by 4:25
p.m. EDT (2025 GMT), hovering below $1,199 an ounce. The session
low was $1,197.1, which marked a bottom since Aug. 12 2010.
Prices at 4:26 p.m. EDT (2026 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 96.80 1.30 1.4% 5.4%
Brent crude 102.65 0.99 1.0% -7.6%
Natural gas 3.582 -0.155 -4.1% 6.9%
US gold 1211.60 -18.20 -1.5% -27.7%
Gold 1199.04 -26.20 -2.1% -28.4%
US Copper 3.05 0.01 0.4% -16.4%
LME Copper 6750.00 15.00 0.2% -14.9%
Dollar 82.917 -0.060 -0.1% 8.0%
CRB 277.353 0.561 0.2% -6.0%
US corn 667.25 2.75 0.4% -4.4%
US soybeans 1548.50 14.25 0.9% 9.1%
US wheat 663.50 2.00 0.3% -14.7%
US Coffee 121.60 3.45 2.9% -15.4%
US Cocoa 2178.00 -2.00 -0.1% -2.6%
US Sugar 16.47 -0.54 -3.2% -15.6%
US silver 18.533 18.347 1.5% -38.7%
US platinum 1325.20 21.50 0.0% -13.9%
US palladium 631.70 0.00 0.0% -10.2%