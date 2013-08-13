NEW YORK, Aug 13 Copper hit nine-week highs on
Tuesday on signs of tighter-than-expected stockpiles in China,
and cotton rallied on supply concerns, but declines in other
markets slowed the wider commodities complex after four days of
gains.
Gold prices slipped 1 percent, weighed down by better U.S.
consumer spending data and after top buyer India hiked its
import duty on the precious metal to a record 10 percent.
Arabica, the premium grade for coffee, fell more than 3
percent in heavy, technically driven selling.
Corn slid more than 3 percent, surrendering nearly all of
the previous day's gains, as investors shifted their focus from
Monday's shockingly low U.S. government corn yield estimate to
its forecast for a record-large harvest and plentiful stockpiles
next season.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
settled nearly flat after gaining 2.5 percent over the
previous four sessions.
Copper rallied on signs of tighter-than-expected inventories
in China, although gains were capped by a firm dollar.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended up 0.3 percent at $7,275 a tonne. It earlier hit
$7,354.75, its highest level since June 7.
China may have to increase copper imports in coming months
as domestic smelters are forced to cut output due to problems
disposing of sulphuric acid, a byproduct of the smelting
process, industry sources said.
Weak demand for sulphuric acid and the scrap supply shortage
could push China's refined copper production down to about 5.2
million tonnes this year from 5.6 million tonnes in 2012, a
trading manager at a copper smelter in Gansu province said.
The higher copper imports required by China, already the
largest buyer of the metal, coincides with recent upbeat factory
data and other economic indicators in the world's No. 2 economy.
Cotton rallied for a second straight day as the market
remained bullish after Monday's monthly U.S. government report
that cut domestic and global production forecasts to below trade
expectations.
U.S. cotton futures' benchmark contract, December,
settled up 1.8 percent at 91.72 cents a lb after peaking at
92.54, its highest level since February 2012. In Monday's trade,
the contract gained 1.3 percent.
Oil prices rose too, with benchmark Brent settling
up 0.8 percent and U.S. crude climbing 0.7 percent after
supply worries in OPEC nations Libya and Iraq.
Prices at 4:02 p.m. EDT (2002 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 106.51 0.40 0.4% 16.0%
Brent crude 109.47 0.50 0.5% -1.5%
Natural gas 3.285 -0.025 -0.8% -2.0%
US gold 1321.20 -13.50 -1.0% -21.2%
Gold 1321.84 -13.95 -1.0% -21.1%
US Copper 3.32 0.01 0.4% -9.2%
LME Copper 7275.00 24.00 0.3% -8.3%
Dollar 81.738 0.405 0.5% 6.5%
CRB 288.076 -0.159 -0.1% -2.3%
US corn 455.25 -17.00 -3.6% -34.8%
US soybeans 1359.75 -14.00 -1.0% -4.2%
US wheat 628.25 -6.75 -1.1% -19.2%
US Coffee 120.60 -2.85 -2.3% -16.1%
US Cocoa 2428.00 -45.00 -1.8% 8.6%
US Sugar 17.25 0.09 0.5% -11.6%
US silver 21.343 21.130 1.6% -29.4%
US platinum 1499.70 1.00 0.0% -2.5%
US palladium 738.90 1.30 0.2% 5.1%