By Carole Vaporean
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Commodity markets gained across
the board on Wednesday as signs of tame inflation boosted
precious metals over 1 percent, strong Chinese data lifted
industrial metals and fears of supply disruptions sent crude oil
to four-month highs.
Weather factors rallied agricultural commodities. Forecasts
of dry weather in the U.S. Midwest pushed corn futures up 2
percent, and similar outlooks for the Ivory Coast lifted cocoa
to its biggest gains in a week.
U.S. soybeans rose for a third consecutive day, up almost 1
percent, to test Tuesday's 2-1/2 week high, while corn rebounded
from the sharpest drop in six weeks in the previous session as
dry weather forecasts threatened yields for developing crops.
December cocoa contracts on ICE Futures U.S. finished
up $37, or 1.5 percent, at $2,495 a tonne, having jumped about 8
percent on ICE and nearly 6 percent on Liffe this month.
Meanwhile, fears of crops lost to frost in Brazil sent
arabica coffee nearly 2 percent higher.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
rose to its highest level since July 24, gaining 0.7
percent on Wednesday and 3.35 percent since it fell to a
one-month bottom on Aug. 7.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
about 0.6 percent as data showing recovery in the euro zone
economy and optimism about the outlook for growth in China, the
world's top metals consumer, boosted confidence in industrial
material demand.
Spot gold rose over 1 percent to $1,334.64 per ounce
in late business, as broad gains in the commodities complex and
signs of benign inflation lifted bullion after the previous
day's decline.
Silver outperformed gold, rising 1.82 percent, and was set
for its largest six-day rally in nearly two years, as economic
hopes boosted prospects for its industrial use.
Brent crude prices climbed over $110 a barrel on concerns of
supply disruptions in Libya and escalating violence in Egypt.
Front-month September Brent, which expires on
Thursday, rose 38 cents to settle at $110.20 a barrel, after
notching a fresh four-month high of $110.33. The more actively
traded October contract gained 34 cents to settle at
$108.82.
Brent erased early losses after the Egyptian government
declared a state of emergency following clashes between riot
police and supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi in which
dozens were killed.
"Fresh headlines out of Egypt are the primary concern right
now," said Stephen Schork, editor of The Schork Report in
Villanova, Pennsylvania. "The situation in Egypt doesn't seem to
be getting any better and in fact it seems to be getting worse."
Prices at 3:43 p.m. EDT (1943 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 106.88 0.05 0.1% 16.4%
Brent crude 110.26 0.44 0.4% -0.8%
Natural gas 3.342 0.057 1.7% -0.3%
US gold 1334.00 12.80 1.0% -20.4%
Gold 1334.44 13.75 1.0% -20.3%
US Copper 3.34 0.02 0.7% -8.6%
LME Copper 7318.00 43.00 0.6% -7.7%
Dollar 81.708 -0.060 -0.1% 6.4%
CRB 290.038 1.961 0.7% -1.7%
US corn 464.75 9.50 2.1% -33.4%
US soybeans 1368.00 8.25 0.6% -3.6%
US wheat 630.50 2.25 0.4% -19.0%
US Coffee 122.65 2.05 1.7% -14.7%
US Cocoa 2456.00 28.00 1.2% 9.8%
US Sugar 17.25 0.00 0.0% -11.6%
US silver 21.787 21.574 1.6% -27.9%
US platinum 1505.20 5.50 0.0% -2.2%
US palladium 740.35 1.45 0.2% 5.3%