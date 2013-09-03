By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Sept 3 Oil and gold rallied sharply on Tuesday as U.S. lawmakers' support for action against Syria raised worries about the stability of Middle East oil supplies and boosted the potential for hedging with safe-haven markets. Copper closed up as robust U.S. and Chinese economic data offset the effects of a firmer dollar.. Natural gas rose too as warm weather forecasts may boost demand for gas-powered air-conditioning in the United States. In the grain markets, soybean futures surged as dry weather in key production areas of the U.S. farm belt eroded crop conditions and threatened yield prospects. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodities, settled up 0.6 percent after 11 of the 19 futures markets it tracked ended in positive territory. In oil, benchmark Brent crude finished up $1.35 per barrel, or 1.2 percent, at $115.68. Front-month U.S. crude settled up 89 cents per barrel, or 0.8 percent, at $108.54. The rally in oil came after U.S. President Barack Obama won the support of leaders from both parties in the U.S. House of Representatives for limited strikes against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Oil also got an early boost from reports showing demand picked up in the U.S. manufacturing sector and steady growth in China's services sector, adding to other positive signals from the world's two largest oil consumers. Gold prices climbed 1.4 percent, coming within striking distance of a 3-1/2-year high. Investors often move into gold as a safe haven in times of geopolitical tensions, as with the situation now in Syria. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $15.90 at $1,412.00 an ounce. The spot price of bullion rose as high as $1,416 and was last up 1.4 percent to $1,413.51 an ounce by 3:24 p.m. EDT (1924 GMT). On Wednesday, gold climbed to $1,433.31, its highest since May 14. Prices at 5:23 p.m. EDT (2122 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 108.42 0.77 0.7% 18.1% Brent crude 115.63 1.30 1.1% 4.1% Natural gas 3.666 0.085 2.4% 9.4% US gold 1412.00 15.90 1.1% -15.7% Gold 1412.04 17.75 1.3% -15.7% US Copper 3.30 0.07 2.2% -9.7% LME Copper 7245.00 7.00 0.1% -8.6% Dollar 82.360 0.273 0.3% 7.3% CRB 292.789 1.627 0.6% -0.8% US corn 498.00 3.00 0.6% -28.7% US soybeans 1435.50 11.50 0.8% 1.2% US wheat 636.50 -6.75 -1.1% -18.2% US Coffee 112.80 0.70 0.6% -21.6% US Cocoa 2397.00 -16.00 -0.7% 7.2% US Sugar 16.47 0.13 0.8% -15.6% US silver 24.382 24.147 1.7% -19.3% US platinum 1538.20 11.10 0.0% 0.0% US palladium 716.20 -5.90 -0.8% 1.8%