By Barani Krishnan
| NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Most commodities were little
changed on Wednesday with benchmark crude oil above $111 a
barrel and copper holding steady too, as investors worried about
whether diplomatic efforts would avert a proposed U.S. strike on
Syria.
An exception to the steady trend was cocoa, which rallied to
touch its highest price in a year. Another soft commodity,
arabica coffee, jumped 3.6 percent.
A weaker U.S. dollar supported commodities priced in
the currency. The greenback fell to near two-week lows against a
basket of major currencies as some investors bet against the
Federal Reserve cutting its stimulus for the U.S. economy when
the central bank meets next week.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
rose by a marginal 0.2 percent after markets weighed
the U.S. plan to hold back an attack on Syria if Damascus
surrenders its chemical weapons.
President Barack Obama pledged on Tuesday to explore the
Russian-brokered diplomatic plan, but also voiced skepticism
that it will work and urged Americans to support his threat to
use military force if needed.
Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea
rose 25 cents to settle at $111.50 a barrel. In the past two
days, Brent fell more than 4 percent, dropping to a two-week low
on Tuesday.
"The market's given back as much as it's going to over
Syria, and that attracted some buyers who are still worried
about what's going to happen there," said John Kilduff, partner
at Again Capital LLC.
In copper, the three-month contract on the London Metal
Exchange closed at $7,170 a tonne, unchanged from
Tuesday's close.
Traders said copper drew strength from the latest
developments in Syria, and prospects for economic improvement in
top consumer China.
Copper prices have risen more than 8 percent since touching
three-year lows in June on mounting evidence that a slowdown in
China was bottoming out. For the year though, the market is
still down 9 percent.
This week, headline China trade data showed overall imports
and exports in August were stronger than expected, indicating
that the world's top commodity buyer may have avoided a sharp
slowdown.
Cocoa rallied to one-year highs on speculator-driven buying.
December futures for the beverage and confection commodity
closed up $1 at $2,571 per tonne in New York, after
surging to $2,599.
Another big gainer was arabica coffee futures, which rallied
3.6 percent, the biggest daily gain since July, with investors
covering short positions as they worried that dry weather might
damage yields in top grower Brazil.