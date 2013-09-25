By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Oil prices fell on Wednesday
but most other commodities closed up, after a drop in the dollar
over worries about a potential U.S. government shutdown lifted
futures of raw materials priced in the currency.
Crude oil edged lower in choppy trading after comments from
Iran's foreign minister revived hopes of progress in talks about
Tehran's nuclear program. Data showing a large build in U.S.
crude inventories also put pressure on oil prices.
Gold, copper and most other commodities closed up
after the dollar's first dip in five days as the clock ticked
toward a deadline of Monday for the U.S. Congress to reach a
budget deal that would keep the government running.
On the agricultural side, wheat staged its biggest
rally in a month, rising nearly 2 percent, on hopes that U.S.
supplies of the grain will gain traction in a competition to
fill overseas demand.
Raw sugar extended its rally from Tuesday, hitting
6-month highs, on chart-driven buying and fear that rains have
hampered cane crushing activity in top sugar producing country
Brazil.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
bellwether for commodities, rose a quarter percent for its first
gain in four sessions. Sixteen of the 19 components on the CRB
finished higher.
Benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea
closed down 0.3 percent, or 32 cents, at $108.32 a barrel. U.S.
crude settled down half a percent, or 47 cents, at
$102.66.
"We're in this cycle where the market keys off of positive
or negative developments on solving the Iranian problem," said
John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Brent prices initially tumbled before paring losses at the
close after Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he
wanted a "jump-start" to negotiations aimed at resolving his
country's decade-long dispute with the West over its nuclear
program.
In copper, the weaker dollar and solid demand from China
helped stem three consecutive days of losses.
The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was bid up 0.7 percent at the close, settling at $7,195 a tonne.
Prices at 4:00 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 102.33 -0.80 -0.8% 11.4%
Brent crude 108.01 -0.63 -0.6% -2.8%
Natural gas 3.493 0.001 0.0% 4.2%
US gold 1336.20 19.90 1.5% -20.3%
Gold 1333.15 10.56 0.8% -20.4%
US Copper 3.27 0.02 0.5% -10.5%
LME Copper 7197.50 50.50 0.7% -9.2%
Dollar 80.308 -0.255 -0.3% 4.6%
CRB 285.879 0.711 0.3% -3.1%
US corn 454.75 6.00 1.3% -34.9%
US soybeans 1321.75 9.25 0.7% -6.8%
US wheat 670.50 12.25 1.9% -13.8%
US Coffee 117.25 -0.60 -0.5% -18.5%
US Cocoa 2573.00 -30.00 -1.2% 15.1%
US Sugar 17.62 0.20 1.1% -9.7%
US silver 21.838 21.623 1.6% -27.8%
US platinum 1428.80 10.00 0.0% -7.1%
US palladium 724.20 5.85 0.8% 3.0%