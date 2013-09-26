By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Sept 26 Oil rose on Thursday as bargain hunters entered the market following recent losses and copper edged higher supported by improving demand in top consumer China. Gold fell as a rise in the dollar and mixed U.S. economic indicators prompted investors to take profits from bullion's gains in the previous session. In crop markets, raw sugar fell from Wednesday's 4-1/2-month highs while robusta coffee hit three-year lows . Wheat rose for the fourth straight day on expectations of strong world demand due to crop woes in key production areas around the globe. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodities, rose 0.3 percent, gaining for a second straight day after losses in three earlier sessions. Thirteen of the 19 components on the CRB finished higher. Oil prices firmed in light trading, despite easing political worries and an improving supply picture. Benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea gained 89 cents to $109.21 a barrel. U.S. crude futures CLc1 finished up 37 cents at $103.03. Both Brent and U.S. crudes are still down over 4 percent in September as fears faded about conflicts in the Middle East. The steep declines brought some buyers into the market on Thursday, analysts said. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,251 a tonne, up from a last bid of $7,193 on Wednesday. In gold, the spot price of bullion was down about 1 percent at $1,324 an ounce. Prices at 6:03 p.m. EDT (2203 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 102.87 -0.16 -0.2% 12.0% Brent crude 109.22 0.90 0.8% -1.7% Natural gas 3.567 0.000 0.0% 6.4% US gold 1324.10 -12.10 -0.9% -21.0% Gold 1323.26 0.17 0.0% -21.0% US Copper 3.30 0.03 1.1% -9.5% LME Copper 7251.00 53.50 0.7% -8.6% Dollar 80.529 0.195 0.2% 4.9% CRB 286.765 0.886 0.3% -2.8% US corn 456.75 2.00 0.4% -34.6% US soybeans 1316.75 -5.00 -0.4% -7.2% US wheat 678.25 7.75 1.2% -12.8% US Coffee 115.65 -1.60 -1.4% -19.6% US Cocoa 2597.00 24.00 0.9% 16.1% US Sugar 17.51 -0.11 -0.6% -10.3% US silver 21.720 21.502 1.6% -28.1% US platinum 1410.70 -18.10 0.0% -8.3% US palladium 722.15 -2.05 -0.3% 2.7%