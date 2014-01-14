(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to session close) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Jan 14 Natural gas led gains across U.S. commodities for a second day on Tuesday as cold weather forecasts boosted anticipated demand for heating, and nickel rallied too as investors remained spooked over an export ban by top nickel ore shipper Indonesia. Other base metals from lead to zinc and tin also rose on worries about potentially low supplies. But copper slipped on caution over growth prospects in No. 1 metals importer China. Gold was also down, backing away from Monday's one-month high. Oil prices were mixed, with U.S. crude up after a two-day decline, and London's Brent down as Libyan oil supplies picked up and a restart of Iranian crude shipments loomed closer. The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity Index rose a quarter percent, after gains in 12 of the 19 markets it tracked. Raw sugar was among the losers, falling 0.7 percent to a 3-1/2 year low, on good crop prospects from major growers such as Brazil, India and Thailand. In grain markets, corn eased, halting a 2-day rally sparked by lower-than-expected U.S. government supply estimates. Natural gas, which rose nearly 5.5 percent in Monday's session, gained a further 2 percent on forecasts calling for mid-winter cold that could lead to heavy draws on storage. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished up 9.5 cents at $4.369 per million British thermal units. During the session it rose as high as $4.382 per mmBtu. The eastern two-thirds of the United States was expected to experience colder weather than initially thought in the next 11-to 15-day range, revised forecasts from MDA Weather Forecasts showed. Nickel rose about 1 percent to $14,330 a tonne, adding to a rise of more than 6 percent in the last two sessions, as Indonesia's ban on unprocessed mineral ore exports came into force. Prices at 4:04 p.m. EST (2104 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT CLOSE CHG CHG US crude 92.40 0.60 0.7% Brent crude 106.32 -0.43 -0.4% Natural gas 4.369 0.095 2.2% US gold 1245.40 -5.70 -0.5% Gold 1244.26 -8.80 -0.7% US Copper 3.34 -0.01 -0.3% LME Copper 7280.00 -49.00 -0.7% Dollar 80.628 0.115 0.1% CRB 276.772 0.673 0.2% US corn 431.50 -3.00 -0.7% US soybeans 1339.00 12.25 0.9% US wheat 579.25 5.75 1.0% US Coffee 119.20 -0.65 -0.5% US Cocoa 2752.00 40.00 1.5% US Sugar 15.49 -0.11 -0.7% US silver 20.282 20.078 1.6% US platinum 1431.90 -10.00 0.0% US palladium 738.90 -1.10 -0.1% (Editing by David Gregorio)