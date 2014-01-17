By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Jan 17 Gold rose on Friday to finish up for a fourth straight week after weakness in U.S. equities and strong Asian physical demand and fund buying for bullion, and gasoline and heating oil also rose to lead gains across commodities. Nickel vied with gold for top weekly rankings in commodities as the stainless steel component gained 6 percent on the week, its most since early February 2013, after an export ban by top nickel ore exporter Indonesia. The bullish sentiment in the metals and energy markets was offset by lower prices in many agricultural markets. The soft commodities complex, comprising coffee, cocoa and sugar, tumbled on concerns about demand. Wheat and corn prices also fell. The mixed performance led the Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity Index to close flat on the day. Nine of the markets tracked by the commodities bellwether settled up while 10 were down. The spot price of gold rose nearly 1 percent to above $1,253 an ounce by 5:15 p.m. EST (2215 GMT). For the week, it rose 0.5 percent, extending its weekly winning streak to four, the longest rise since September 2012. U.S. heating oil and gasoline futures both rose more than 1 percent on higher demand as the eastern United States hunkered down for another cold snap in the coming week. Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange, closed flat on the day at $14,695 a tonne, compared with last week's finish of $13,860. Prices at 5:25 p.m. EST (2225 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT CLOSE CHG CHG US crude 94.09 0.13 0.1% Brent crude 106.32 0.57 0.5% Natural gas 4.326 -0.056 -1.3% US gold 1251.90 11.70 0.9% Gold 1252.86 -0.53 0.0% US Copper 3.34 0.00 0.1% LME Copper 7340.00 30.00 0.4% Dollar 81.181 0.271 0.3% CRB 278.410 -0.006 0.0% US corn 424.00 -4.00 -0.9% US soybeans 1316.50 1.50 0.1% US wheat 563.50 -9.25 -1.6% US Coffee 117.15 -1.20 -1.0% US Cocoa 2700.00 -53.00 -1.9% US Sugar 15.22 -0.23 -1.5% US silver 20.304 20.103 1.6% US platinum 1452.60 22.60 0.0% US palladium 748.55 4.65 0.6% (Editing by Andre Grenon)