By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, Jan 22 U.S. natural gas futures jumped
more than 5 percent on Wednesday as frigid temperatures pushed
prices to a 2-1/2-year high, while crude oil rose nearly 2
percent and soybeans recovered from a two-month low on bargain
hunting.
The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity Index, a
benchmark for global commodities made up of 19 components, rose
to a three-week high, shrugging off a firm U.S. dollar that
would typically weigh on prices. It closed up 0.77 percent at
280.5328, the highest since Dec. 31.
The stronger greenback weighed on gold, which
extended its fall from the prior session, while copper prices
also dropped on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could
further cut monetary stimulus next week.
U.S. natural gas futures spiked, leading the day's gains as
freezing temperatures in the U.S. Northeast this week continued
to drive prices to the highest levels since July 2011.
Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange closed up 25.8 cents, or 5.82 percent, at $4.689
per million British thermal units, its biggest percent rise in
15 months, according to Reuters data.
Also buoyed by frigid temperatures that brought the
expectation for strong heating fuel demand, U.S. crude oil
futures closed up $1.76, or 1.85 percent at $96.73/bbl.
Brent oil for March delivery closed up $1.54, or 1.4
percent, at $108.27/bbl. The start up of a new major pipeline
expected to eliminate a bottleneck that has depressed U.S.
futures for three years also provided some support.
U.S. soybeans closed mostly higher, after falling to a
two-month low on improving South American crop prospects and
chart-based selling, attracting bargain hunters on strong
near-term demand and firm cash soymeal prices. Benchmark Chicago
Board of Trade March soybean futures closed down 1 cent at
$12.79-1/2 a bushel, after hitting the lowest level for the
front-month contract since November at $12.72. Deferred
contracts ended firm.
Spot gold edged down 0.38 percent to $1,236.34 per
ounce on the day by 4:34 p.m. EST (2134 GMT), while U.S. COMEX
gold futures for February delivery settled down $3.20 at
$1,238.60 an ounce.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 0.65 percent to close at $7,292 a tonne, with weakness
limited by tight short-term availability of metal on the
physical market.
Prices at 4:36 p.m. EDT (2136 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT
CLOSE CHG CHG
US crude 96.58 1.61 1.7%
Brent crude 108.16 1.43 1.3%
Natural gas 4.306 0.002 0.0%
US gold 1238.00 -0.60 0.0%
Gold 1236.25 -4.86 -0.4%
US Copper 3.36 -0.02 -0.7%
LME Copper 7325.00 10.00 0.1%
Dollar 81.202 0.104 0.1%
CRB 277.104 0.574 0.2%
US corn 427.75 4.25 1.0%
US soybeans 1296.75 7.50 0.6%
US wheat 605.75 0.00 0.0%
US Coffee 121.00 4.65 4.0%
US Cocoa 2667.00 -32.00 -1.2%
US Sugar 16.08 0.00 0.0%
US platinum 1413.70 2.20 0.0%
US palladium 738.50 7.30 1.0%
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)