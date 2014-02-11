By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Feb 11 Natural gas futures jumped more than 5 percent on Tuesday on cold weather forecasts in the United States and gold hit a 3-month high on incoming Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's pledge to not accelerate the winding down of the U.S. stimulus. Gasoline and heating oil prices rose about 1 percent each on the persistent U.S. cold weather, and expectations of another large draw in heating fuel stockpiles. Cotton was another commodity that rallied, rising 1.5 percent as traders disputed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's data on Monday that kept the outlook for cotton supply estimates unchanged despite market expectations for an inventory drop. Raw sugar was among the few commodities that ended lower. The sweetener's prices fell for a fourth straight day and closed more than 1 percent lower from the previous session after forecasts of rains in Brazil eased worries about crop-stress in the top sugar growing nation. The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity Index, a bellwether for commodities, settled up almost half a percent after a higher close in 11 of its 19 components. Natural gas futures rallied after ending down in four previous sessions. Traders attributed the turnaround to forecasts for more cold weather in the short-term. Gas has been one of the best performing commodities this year as demand for the heating fuel spiked from one of the most frigid winter spells in decades. In Tuesday's session, the front-month natural gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, March, settled up 24.5 cents, or 5.4 percent, at $4.824 per million British thermal units. It hit a 4-year high of $5.737 per mmBtu last week. The cold weather blanketing the U.S. Midwest has also pushed real-time power prices to over $1,000 per megawatt hour for about 30 minutes. The average power price in Indiana, the most traded hub in the Midwest, was $37 in 2013. Gold gained nearly 1.5 percent after incoming Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made it clear she would not make any abrupt changes to the central bank's commitment to a measured tapering of bond purchases. In her first testimony before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Yellen said she strongly supports the monetary policy approach driven by her predecessor, Ben Bernanke. "The overall tone of Yellen's comment is a carbon copy of the Fed's existing policy under Bernanke, so the market is relieved that there will be no tightening anytime soon," said Bill O'Neill, partner of New Jersey commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors. The spot price of gold was up 1.2 percent at $1,290 an ounce by 4:00 p.m. EST (2100 GMT), its biggest one-day gain in nearly three weeks. Earlier in the session, spot gold hit $1,293.44, its highest since Nov. 14. Technical buying also helped bullion prices on Tuesday after the metal crossed a tough resistance at $1,280 an ounce. Prices at 4:01 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT CLOSE CHG CHG US crude 99.88 -0.18 -0.2% Brent crude 108.52 -0.11 -0.1% Natural gas 4.824 0.245 5.4% US gold 1290.10 15.30 1.2% Gold 1289.56 15.27 1.2% US Copper 3.22 -0.01 -0.3% LME Copper 7076.00 -19.00 -0.3% Dollar 80.628 -0.014 0.0% CRB 290.205 1.317 0.5% US corn 441.50 -1.50 -0.3% US soybeans 1334.75 9.25 0.7% US wheat 590.25 5.50 0.9% US Coffee 137.15 0.95 0.7%gcg US Cocoa 2915.00 5.00 0.2% US Sugar 15.46 -0.18 -1.2% US silver 20.153 19.952 1.6% US platinum 1387.80 1.90 0.0% US palladium 716.35 -0.40 -0.1%