* U.S. crude falls to February low, down 10 pct on week

* Shanghai commods dive; zinc, aluminium hit downside limit

* Morgan Stanley ups gold forecast on U.S., Europe woes

* All eyes on U.S. nonfarm payrolls, seen still weak (Updates prices, adds milestones)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 U.S. crude slid to multi-month lows on Friday while base metals and grains stretched losses and Shanghai commodity futures plunged as investors fled riskier assets on mounting concerns about a slowing global economy.

U.S. crude fell more than $3 to hit its lowest since November, and is down 12 percent for the week, its steepest drop since losing nearly 14 percent in a commodity rout in May.

London copper dropped more than 2 percent and Shanghai-traded aluminium and zinc hit their downside limit after Wall Street's worst sell-off since the 2008 global financial crisis sent investors scuttling for safety.

Benefiting from the gloom, gold rose nearly 1 percent to as high as $1,663.40 an ounce, readying to test higher levels after powering to an all-time peak $1,681.67 on Thursday, its 10th record in 17 sessions.

Fuelling the sell-off in other commodities are worries that the United States could be courting another recession after recent data suggested slowing growth from an already sluggish pace in the first half.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Europe's sovereign debt crisis has defied remedy and threatens to engulf Spain and Italy, two of the euro zone's largest economies.

"The commodity markets are now grappling with an uncertain demand backdrop," said Mark Pervan, senior commodity analyst at Australia and New Zealand Bank.

"It's risk-off at the minute. The markets will be volatile but there's more downside risks than upside risks at the moment."

Global commodity benchmark the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index is down more than 4 percent for the week, its biggest drop since losing nearly 9 percent in May's across-the-board slide, also fueled by global growth concerns.

"The U.S. economy appears headed for a double-dip recession," said Monty Guild, chief executive officer of Guild Investment Management.

"Even though we expect weak economic activity will lead to more money printing from central banks, the markets are going through a rugged period, which makes us want to reduce our exposure."

French President Nicolas Sarkozy will discuss financial markets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero on Friday after Thursday's rout signalled fear Europe's debt crisis is spinning out of control and a U.S. recovery is stalling.

All eyes are on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, with economists predicting a rise to a modest 85,000 last month after increasing by a paltry 18,000 in June - the smallest gain since September 2010.

MELTDOWN?

While the current sell-off was reminiscent of the meltdown during the global financial crisis, ANZ's Pervan said declines were unlikely to be as steep as they were then.

"Firstly, prices aren't as high as they were prior to the global financial crisis, the Chinese story is a lot stronger than what it was as a percentage of global consumption and the supply dynamics are much tighter in markets like coal, iron ore and some of the base metals," he said.

U.S. crude CLc1 hit a lifetime high above $147 a barrel in July 2008 before slumping to around $32 in December of that year as the global financial crisis deepened.

On Friday, U.S. crude fell as much as $3.76 to a session low of $82.87 a barrel, its lowest since Nov. 26. Brent oil LCOc1 dropped $2.95 to a day-low of $104.30, its weakest since June 27.

London copper dropped 2 percent to $9,165 a tonne, after hitting a low of $9,143 a tonne, a level not seen since June 29. Zinc was down more than 3 percent and lead , nickel and tin slid over 2 percent.

In Shanghai, aluminium SAFc3 and zinc SZNc3 slumped by their daily trading limits of 4 percent and 6 percent, respectively, while copper SCFc3 dropped 4.3 percent.

Shanghai rubber futures fell as much as 5.8 percent to 33,605 yuan per tonne and in Malaysia, palm oil futures KPOc3 dropped 2.6 percent to a session low of 3,021 ringgit.

In the grains market, Chicago Board of Trade wheat Wc1 fell more than 2 percent to as low as $6.67 per bushel and corn Cc2 dropped 1.6 percent to $6.90-1/2.

Morgan Stanley raised its price forecast for gold to $1,511 from $1,401 for 2011, citing enhanced contagion risk from the European debt crisis and continued uncertainty over U.S. macroeconomic outlook.

It also lifted its 2012 price outlook to $1,624 from $1,330. (Additional reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)