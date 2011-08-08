* Gold rises to all-time high above $1,715, silver jumps
* Oil slides on fears of global economic slowdown
* U.S. rating downgrade, Europe debt crisis weigh
* More commodity losses expected on risk aversion
(Adds quotes, updates prices)
By Eric Onstad and Manolo Serapio Jr
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Gold soared to an
all-time high on Monday as investors sold off other commodities
from oil to grains, fleeing from riskier assets after the U.S.
loss of its prized AAA credit rating stoked fears about economic
growth.
Gold broke through the $1,700 per ounce barrier for the
first time, extending its bull run as a safe haven asset after
agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) cut its rating for U.S. debt late
on Friday.
Oil was hard hit, sliding over 4 percent, while industrial
metals and agricultural commodities piled up losses as a
deepening debt crisis in the United States and Europe fanned
worries that a global slowdown would erode demand for raw
materials.
A move by the European Central Bank to intervene in Spanish
and Italian bond markets coupled with a pledge by G20 members to
take action to ensure market stability helped steady markets and
limit the downside, but most commodities were expected to see
more losses.
"In the short term investors will be very careful," said Pau
Morilla-Giner, head of commodities and senior portfolio manager
at London & Capital.
"You're going to see a very high correlation with risk
assets because there's still a perception that commodities are
cyclical and the only area that will perform differently is the
gold space."
Commodities with supply issues such as copper and corn were
still attractive in the longer term, Morilla-Giner said, and
investment bank Goldman Sachs maintained its overweight
recommendations on commodities relative to other assets.
The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index , the 19-commodity
benchmark, shed 1.3 percent after losing nearly 4.5 percent last
week, its steepest drop since a rout in early May fuelled by
concerns about a stalling global economic recovery.
Benefiting from the gloom, gold climbed to an
all-time high above $1,715 an ounce, its 11th record in 19
sessions, as investors snapped up the precious metal. Gold has
gained more than 20 percent so far this year.
"Everyone was talking about Armageddon at the weekend and
this morning, it's held the rot but doesn't remove the themes
that have been driving the stock markets," said Saxo Bank senior
manager Ole Hansen.
World shares tumbled and the euro extended losses against
the dollar while the ECB action gave some respite to battered
bond markets.
Investors have bought more gold in the last month than in
the prior six months, based on the increase in open interest on
the COMEX market from speculators and money managers, as well as
inflows into exchange-traded products.
Dominic Schnider, executive director for wealth management
research at UBS, said gold may even be headed to $2,000 per
ounce.
RECESSION FEARS HIT OIL
Oil suffered steep losses as worries over global growth hit
markets.
"Chances of a double-dip recession have increased over the
last week," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "I still don't think another recession
is a probability, but economic growth forecasts are being
lowered."
U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 slid as low as $82.52, down
5.0 percent, marking its sixth loss in seven sessions, but
recovered to $84.20 by 1335 GMT. Brent crude LCOc1 shed as
much as 3.6 percent to $105.43 a barrel before also paring
losses.
U.S. oil is down around 7 percent this year compared with a
rise of 15 percent last year while Brent has gained 13 percent
against an increase of 22 percent last year.
Fears about a global slowdown also hit industrial metals as
copper fell to a five-week low.
Copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as low as
$8,950 a tonne, down 1 percent, its lowest since June. The metal
used in power and construction tumbled by 7.9 percent last week,
in its largest weekly fall since June 2010.
Copper later recovered to trade 0.1 percent higher, showing
resilience amid the sell-off, supported by tight global supplies
and investor bets on China's growth.
"With many markets pricing more fear than fundamentals at
the moment, buyers may still be a bit cautious," analyst Duncan
Hobbs of Macquarie said.
"Unless you needed to buy physical material today, looking
at the short-term trajectory of exchange-traded commodities, you
might think, 'I would have a better chance to buy if I hold off
a little while.'"
Tin slumped as much as 8 percent to $22,400 a tonne,
its weakest since last September.
In agricultural markets, U.S. and European grain futures
fell sharply after holding up relatively well during investor
sell-offs last week, supported by concerns over the U.S. corn
crop after hot weather last month.
"It is more of a macro story today, it is continued flight
to safety and that suggests outflow of capital from agricultural
commodities," said Brett Cooper, a senior markets manager at
FCStone Australia. I think the market has probably priced in
much of the fundamental news at the moment."
Losses were tempered ahead of a government report later this
week that will shed light on U.S. corn and soybean crops after
heat stress last month.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton, Amanda Cooper,
Christopher Johnson and Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Alison Birrane)